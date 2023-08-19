San Jacinto County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting in progress call at around 6:35 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 19, in the 6000 Block of FM 1725 in the Cleveland area of San Jacinto County.

Upon arrival, a white female was found deceased in the yard from a gunshot wound, and a white male was found in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the head.

According to SJCSO, the male is believed to have shot the female and then turned the gun on himself.

The male was transported by air ambulance to a local trauma center. His condition is not being released at this time.

“Investigators have determined that there currently is no danger to the public as this was an isolated incident between the male and female,” the statement from Sheriff Greg Capers reads.

This is still an ongoing investigation and Sheriff Capers said there will be more information available at a later time.

