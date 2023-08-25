Pct. 4: Dayton man arrested on new drug charges days after release from prison, while still wearing ankle monitor

Two people are facing drug charges after their arrests this week in Dayton by the Liberty County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office. According to Pct. 4 Constable Robby Thornton, the suspects – Mike Lee Glenn Jr. and Emily Singleton – were arrested on Tuesday, Aug. 22, at a home on the 700 block of E. Young St., Dayton.

“Pct. 4 investigators received a tip about suspected drug activity at the residence from a community member, which prompted an investigation into the matter. The investigation resulted in the execution of a search warrant that was issued by Liberty County Court at Law Judge Thomas Chambers,” according to a statement from Thornton’s office.

The Liberty County District Attorney’s Office, Liberty County Sheriff’s Department SRT Team and Dayton Police Department reportedly assisted in the investigation.

“A search of the residence resulted in the seizure of approximately 44 grams of suspected Methamphetamine, approximately 44 grams of suspected Fentanyl, approximately 14 grams of suspected Adderall and approximately 1.5 pounds of suspected Marijuana,” the statement reads.

Glenn and Singleton were arrested at the scene and charged with three counts of Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance in Penalty Group 1, Four Grams or More but Less Than 200g, in Drug Free Zone, all first-degree felonies; and one count of Possession of Marijuana, Four Ounces or More but Less Than Five Pounds, in a Drug Free Zone, a third-degree felony.

The Pct. 4 Constable’s Office provided this photo of items seized from a home in the Dayton area.

Singleton, Emily Reid Glenn, Mike Lee Jr.

was subsequently served with an arrest warrant for a parole violation, which was issued by the Texas Pardon and Paroles Division several hours after his arrest. Glenn had apparently paroled from TDC approximately 11 days prior to his arrest and was wearing an ankle monitor as a condition of his release.

The monitor is supervised 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and when Pardon & Parole officials saw that Glenn was within the confines of the Liberty County Jail, they immediately issued a “Blue Warrant” for Glenn’s arrest after consultation with Pct. 4 investigators.

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Constable Thornton asks anyone with information regarding narcotic trafficking to contact local law enforcement or the Pct. 4 Constables Office at 936-258-4711 or by emailing robby.thornton@co.liberty.tx.us

