Liberty County Jail arrest report, August 27, 2023

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on August 27, 2023:
- Aliyas, Roy Philip – Possession of a Controlled Substance; $10,000 bond set by judge
- Cantrell, Jesse – Possession of Marijuana; no bond information available
- Castro, Andrew Steven – Possession of a Controlled Substance; $5,000 bond set by judge
- King, Heather Joyce – Driving While License Invalid, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, Hold for Harris County (Fraudulent Use/Possession of Identifying Info); no bond information available
- Medina-Ropeza, Guillermo – Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Evading Arrest Detention with a Vehicle, Evading/Resisting Transport, No Driver’s License; $500 surety bond set
- Sauceda, Filiberto – No drivers license, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, Possession of Marijuana; no bond information available