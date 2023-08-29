Liberty County Jail arrest report, August 27, 2023

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on August 27, 2023:

Aliyas, Roy Philip – Possession of a Controlled Substance; $10,000 bond set by judge

Cantrell, Jesse – Possession of Marijuana; no bond information available

Castro, Andrew Steven – Possession of a Controlled Substance; $5,000 bond set by judge

King, Heather Joyce – Driving While License Invalid, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, Hold for Harris County (Fraudulent Use/Possession of Identifying Info); no bond information available

Medina-Ropeza, Guillermo – Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Evading Arrest Detention with a Vehicle, Evading/Resisting Transport, No Driver’s License; $500 surety bond set

Sauceda, Filiberto – No drivers license, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, Possession of Marijuana; no bond information available

