Merendino announces intent to seek Liberty County DA seat

Michelle Merendino, practicing attorney in Liberty County for the past 20 years, formally announces her intent to seek nomination for Liberty County District Attorney in the Republican Primary on March 5, 2024.

A resident of Liberty County since 1979, Merendino has led a successful private law practice for two decades. Her legal career encompasses both civil and criminal law. She has extensive trial experience and has handled hundreds of cases in federal, state, county and municipal courtrooms across Texas. She has also served as president and vice president of the Liberty County Bar Association.

“I am running because I have worked with the Liberty County District Attorney’s Office through three administrations, and this experience has provided me with an unparalleled look into the inner workings of the courthouse. I am confident that under my leadership we can strengthen adherence to the Rule of Law and enhance integrity in the criminal justice system in Liberty County,” Merendino said in her announcement.

She said data of Liberty County shows that families are less safe than they were three years ago.

“Criminal cases are not being effectively prosecuted, crime rates are up, and the guilty go free while the innocent suffer. We need to work together to make our communities safe. Challenges created by the influx of people into our county must be addressed head-on,” Merendino said. “I believe we need to punish harshly those who bring drugs and violence into our community. We must honor our veterans by offering diversionary programs for non-violent offenders who served and are suffering. Additionally, we should seek to restore the broken trust between the law enforcement community and the District Attorney’s Office.”

Prior to becoming an attorney, Merendino earned a Bachelor of Science degree in accounting from The University of Houston-Clear Lake. She graduated Summa Cum Laude from South Texas College of Law and subsequently joined the South Texas Law Review, where she served as editor and worked on appeals. Merendino has been married for 30 years to Jared Merendino, and together they have three children and one grandchild.

Throughout her 29-year career, Merendino’s work ethic and diverse experience have cultivated a broad legal foundation, which includes criminal defense, family law, juvenile law, child protective services litigation, mental health law, as well as many other areas of law. She believes this varied background will inform her as district attorney. Merendino has handled thousands of cases throughout her career, carrying more than 50 to a jury verdict.

“How much damage can be caused in just one term? We see that reality on the national scale and in our local community. Unfortunately, we are bearing witness to the fact that a county can descend from positive law enforcement indicators to record-breaking crime rates in one term. Liberty County is in crisis. Our high crime rates, low case closure rates and increasing expenses to taxpayers are red flags signaling the need for change,” Merendino said.

“I am running to confront and overcome the obstacles to justice that currently exist in the District Attorney’s office. It is my passion for the law and my love of our community that motivates me to ask for your vote so that I may serve as your next District Attorney,” Merendino said.

