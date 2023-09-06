Jose Garza, Jr., 78 , of Cleveland, Texas, rode off into the sunset Sunday, September 3, 2023. He was born on Sunday, December 10, 1944, in San Antonio, Texas, to Jose Garza Sr. and Olivia Rosales Garza who also preceded him in death.

Left to cherish his memory are his loving children, Christina Cross, her husband David, Michelle Garza and Daniel Garza; siblings, Dora Pastrono, her husband Cirilo, Abel Garza, Arturo Garza, his wife Mary Helen, Leonora Reyes, her husband Lucas, Yolanda Garza, David Garza, Roland Garza, and Andrew Garza; grandchildren, David Cross, Jr., his wife Samantha, Jaclyn Cross, Alexander Garza, Nathaniel Garza, Elaina Garza, Amanda Spivey, her husband Josh, Melissa Black, her husband Travis, Miranda Smith, her husband Matthew, and Matthew Cross, his wife Peyton; 14 great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and numerous other loving family and treasured friends.

Jose was a cowboy who loved horses and his Budweiser. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

Service dates and time are pending at this time.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

