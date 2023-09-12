Blaklee Marie Edwards, a courageous young soul who battled cancer with unwavering determination, gained her angel wings on September 10, 2023. She was just ten years old, but her impact on this world far surpassed her tender age.

Blaklee was a beloved daughter, granddaughter, sister, niece, and cousin, cherished by her entire family. Despite her young age, she accomplished more in her ten years than many do in a lifetime. Her life was a testament to strength and resilience.

At the tender age of two, Blaklee was diagnosed with Wilms tumor, a rare kidney cancer. But she refused to let this diagnosis define her. She possessed a radiant spirit that could light up any room she entered. Her parents, Laci Edwards and Nick Jackson, considered her their world, and her love for her family was boundless.

Blaklee found joy in the simple pleasures of life. She loved spending time with her family, fishing by the river, and going on adventurous jeep rides. She had a vivacious personality, known for her sass, love of lip-gloss, and makeup. When Blaklee was around, she was the center of attention, captivating everyone with her infectious spirit.

Blaklee had a special place in her heart for cows, enjoyed drawing, and adored characters like Leo, Stitch, and Angel. She was rarely seen without her signature hair bow, a testament to her unique style and personality.

During her final summer, Blaklee made a decision to live life to its fullest. She enjoyed a memorable beach trip with her family, thanks to Abigail’s Research Foundation and the generosity of many. Jamaica Beach City Hall and Police Department played a crucial role in making Blaklee’s beach trip unforgettable. On July 1st, she proudly took on the title of State of Texas Game Warden Officer 552 Blaklee Edwards, displaying her determination to make a difference. She also had the joy of starting the third grade at Hardin Elementary, where she was thrilled to be reunited with friends and teachers. Blaklee’s fighting spirit never wavered.

Blaklee leaves behind cherished memories and a legacy of strength and love. She is preceded in death by her great-grandfather, Frank Edwards, great-grandmother Audrey Hart, grandfather Robert Hardy, and uncle Zachary Needham.

She is survived by her loving parents, Laci Edwards and Nick Jackson, as well as her supportive grandparents Randy Edwards, Sr., Connie Edwards, Brenda Hardy, Brandon and Janet Jackson, and special great-grandparents Gary and Linda Jackson, Nick and Susan Rice. Blaklee is also survived by her brothers Bubba Boudreaux Jackson and Mason Marie Junebug Hamsterville Jackson, aunts and uncles Frank Folks, Matthew Stucky, Ashley Snortridge, Justin and Cheyenne Jackson, Brittany Needham, Breeana Mays, Gia Perez, Brittany Gonzales, Randy Edwards, and Angelique Luis. Her numerous cousins, who were an endless source of joy and companionship, include Keaton, Kenlee, Keegan, Kendal, Brenklee, Braxton, Karter, Oaklynn, Dallas, Maverick, Brantley, Katelynn, and John Todd, III, and numerous other family and friends who adored her.

Blaklee’s wings may have been ready, but our hearts were not. She will forever be remembered for her strength, her love for life, and the indelible mark she left on everyone she touched. Blaklee’s spirit will live on in the hearts of those who loved her.

