Lone Star College-Kingwood sees highest number of graduates

It appears Lone Star College-Kingwood is the place to be when it comes to students looking for a high-quality, low-cost education.

The LSC-Kingwood campus had 1,665 students complete their degrees or certifications last year, which is a 32 percent increase over last year.

Professors are also seeing packed classes this year, which is a welcome relief after the struggles faced following Hurricane Harvey and the Covid-19 pandemic. This fall semester, there are 12,243 students attending the Kingwood campus.

Ernesto Valenzuela, Interim Vice President of Student Success, states, “The fall semester has been truly impressive. I’ve noticed a significant increase in student engagement with our recreational sports programs, and the student activities participation throughout LSC-Kingwood.”

Yulisa Delgado is studying Business Marketing. She says, “Lone Star College at Kingwood became my #1 choice to begin my college career because their knowledge will be the greatest investment in my education.”

Enrollment for Lone Star College is up across the board. The system overall welcomed 88,809 students this fall semester. That’s up 4.2 percent from last year. Enrollment data is based on Official Day numbers taken 12 days following the first day of class.

It’s not too late to take jump start your education. LSC-Kingwood offers 8, 12 and 14-week Next Start classes to fit every schedule. For more information, visit https://www.lonestar.edu/kingwood-next-start.

