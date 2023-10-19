David Lee Denny, a resident of Tarkington Prairie, Texas, passed away at his home on Sunday, October 15, 2023, at the age of 67. He was born on December 14, 1955, in Indiana to parents Robert Denny and Hazel Jean Blue Denny.

As a young man, David served his country in the United States Army and was a proud Vietnam veteran. After the military he worked as a welder and a pipefitter, both of which would become his lifelong profession. Whether it was a good day fishing or watching the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night football, David enjoyed life. He also loved his family deeply and cherished the times spent with them at family get togethers or barbeques at his house. He will be missed greatly, and he leaves behind a void in the hearts of all who knew him.

David is preceded in death by his wife, Cheryal Ann Denny; father, Robert Denny; mother, Hazel Jean Denny; stepmom, Addie Denny; brother, Robert Mark Denny and granddaughter, Adrienne Brown. He is survived by his daughters, Carrie Denny, Dana Ann Brown Bagley and Howard Bagley; son, Parrish Wayne McPheeters and wife Holly; sisters-in-law, Jill Baum, Trenna Graham and husband Len; grandchildren Desean Gore, Quincy Gore, Cole and Nikki Brown, Justin Brown, Cheyenne Brown, James Robert Bagley, Shane Bagley, William and Karla Castillo, Anne McPheeters, Raymond and Katelyn McPheeters; along with 14 great grandchildren.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, October 19, 2023, from 5-8pm, at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home in Cleveland, Texas. Denny’s funeral will be held Friday, October 20, 2023, at 11am, in the Pace-Stancil Chapel with Bro. Jim Parrish officiating. Burial will follow at Ryan Cemetery in Tarkington Prairie with full military honors provided by the United States Military. Pallbearers for the service will be Allen Ramsey, Ethan Ramsey, Luke Ramsey, Eric Ramsey, Quincy Gore, and Daylon Rains.

