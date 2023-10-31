Lone Star College partners with Jacksonville State University to offer customized academic plans

Lone Star College recently signed an articulation agreement with Jacksonville State University (Jax State) in Alabama. This partnership will develop comprehensive academic plans for LSC students transferring to the four-year university.

“Lone Star College’s alliance with Jacksonville State University lays the foundation for both institutions to build transfer planning guides for multiple programs,” said Christina Hagerty, Ed.D., LSC senior associate vice chancellor, Academic Affairs. “This partnership allows for the sharing of tracking data, leading toward improving student success.”

Articulation agreements provide a seamless transfer for students enrolling at other institutions to complete a baccalaureate degree.

The transfer plans give students the course sequence from their first year at LSC through their last year at Jax State. The first round of program plans includes business, criminal justice and family and consumer sciences.

“This agreement is the first of its kind for Jacksonville State University, and we are excited for Lone Star College to be our first community college partner in the state of Texas,” said Don C. Killingsworth, Jr., Ed.D., Jax State president. “As a former transfer student myself, I know firsthand the importance of collaboration between colleges and universities. We look forward to working with Lone Star College on transfer opportunities for their students, as well as scholarship opportunities for their employees seeking online undergraduate and graduate degrees.”

The articulation agreement also offers eligible LSC employees a 20% tuition scholarship at Jax State. Learn more at JSU.edu/partnerships/lone-star/.

Lone Star College has articulation agreements with over 50 four-year colleges and universities to explore opportunities such as transfer scholarships, unique degree programs or fully online degrees that will benefit students.

LSC is also a member of the Houston Guided Pathways to Success (GPS), a coalition of 13 local community colleges and universities that develops affordable and accessible academic options for students.

“Lone Star College aligns its programs to ensure each course articulates to the partnering university and applies to students’ degree plans,” said Hagerty. “This measure ensures students stay on track for graduation, reducing completion time and lowering costs.”

LSC assisted nearly 14,000 students in 2023 to transfer to a higher education institution. Visit LoneStar.edu/Transfer-Services to learn more about LSC’s transfer opportunities. View JSU.edu for more information on Jacksonville State University.

Lone Star College enrolls over 80,000 students each semester providing high-quality, low-cost academic transfer and career training education. LSC is training tomorrow’s workforce today and redefining the community college experience to support student success. Mario K. Castillo, J.D., serves as Chancellor of LSC, the largest institution of higher education in the Houston area.

LSC has been named a 2023 Great Colleges to Work For® institution by the Chronicle of Higher Education and recognized by Fortune Magazine and Great Place To Work® as one of this year’s Best Workplaces in Texas™. LSC consists of eight colleges, seven centers, eight Workforce Centers of Excellence and Lone Star Corporate College. To learn more, visit LoneStar.edu.

