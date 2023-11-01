PHOTOS: Treat Street scares up fun for families in Cleveland By Bluebonnet News - November 1, 2023 FacebookTwitter Kids show off their best dance moves for the Thriller dance contest sponsored by Bluebonnet News. The young man in the red jacket, Dorian Gonzalez, 15, took first place. While other children picked werewolf, police and superhero costumes for Halloween, Manny Silva wanted to come as Jesse Burch with CSI Towing of Cleveland. Manny’s costume idea was inspired after meeting Burch recently at another community event. When Burch learned that Manny wanted to be him for Halloween, he ordered a customized shirt for him to wear and gave him a business sign. The winner of the Thriller dance contest this year is Dorian Gonzales, 15, of Cleveland. He showed off his best Michael Jackson dance moves and won the favor of the judges – LaDerrington Bradford, Officer Rodriguez and Marilyn Clay. Kids participate in the Thriller dance contest sponsored by Bluebonnet News. Judges for Treat Street this year were Officer Rodriguez, former Mayor Pro Tem Marilyn Clay and LaDerrington Bradford. LaDerrington Bradford was proud to show off his niece’s costume, but she wasn’t willing to cooperate at Treat Street. A dog tagged along with his owners to Treat Street this year in Cleveland. The winners of the Treat Street costume contest in the 4-7-year-old category are (left to right) first place – Kenzie Rosetta, 6, second place – Zahir Turner, 5, and third place – Barrett Scott Womack, 4. The winners in the Treat Street costume contest for ages 8 and up are (left to right) first place – Makaielah Schafer, 10, second place – Victoria Pecina, 9, and third place – Abbi Thompson, 8. DeMontrond Ford had a little help in handing out candy at Treat Street. Bruce Martin with DeMontrond Ford was happy to show off the electric vehicle that is being raffled off by the Cleveland Rotary Club. Tickets are $20 each. See a Rotary Club member for tickets. The Pct. 6 Constable’s Office is always present in the Cleveland community, appearing at Treat Street on Tuesday, Oct. 31, to hand out candy to children. The Liberty County District Attorney’s Office was represented at Treat Street even though DA Jennifer Bergman was unable to attend due to other commitments. Cleveland EDC member Rachel Vaughn handed out candy at Treat Street wearing a wig befitting the Lions Club, too. Nichole and Linda Burch came to Treat Street to represent CSI Towing of Cleveland. They filled a casket with candy. The winners of the Treat Street costume contest in the 0-3-year-old category are (left to right with their mothers) first place – Mikayla Gutierrez, 8 months old (mom Alondra Gutierrez), second place – Nicolas Herrera, 1, (mom Johanna Herrera) and third place – Keonnis Neely, 1, (mom Jazmine Johnson). Ashleigh Broussard, the primary organizer for Treat Street and other community events sponsored by the City of Cleveland and the Unity Committee of Cleveland, announces the winners in the costume contests. IL Texas hosted a booth this year at Treat Street in Cleveland. BJ Burton, a candidate for Pct. 3 commissioner, participated in Treat Street in Cleveland. Michelle Merendino, a candidate for district attorney, hands out candy at Treat Street. Droptine Blackbelt Academy took third place in the booth-decorating contest at Treat Street in Cleveland. The Health Center of Southeast Texas took second place in the booth-decorating contest at Treat Street in Cleveland. Northside Elementary took first place in the booth-decorating contest at Treat Street. Left to right are Cleveland Police Sgt. David Edwards, Police Chief Darrel Broussard, retired Pct. 6 Deputy Constable Larry Allen and Pct. 3 Commissioner David Whitmire, who also has a background in law enforcement. Cleveland Fire Department brought Ladder 42 to Treat Street to give kids a close-up look at the apparatus. Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading...