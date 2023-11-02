Cleveland Chamber hosts First Responder Appreciation Luncheon

The Greater Cleveland Chamber of Commerce held a First Responder Appreciation Luncheon on Nov. 2 at the Cleveland Civic Center to honor and express gratitude to the courageous men and women who routinely put their lives on the line to protect and serve their communities across Liberty County.

The appreciation event welcomed numerous law enforcement agencies, firefighters, paramedics, and more who serve Liberty County day in and day out. This event saw participation from various local officials including Liberty County District Attorney Jennifer Bergman, Sheriff Bobby Rader and Cleveland Police Chief Darrel Broussard, all of whom were the guest speakers.

“Each agency in this county has been inundated with new cases and new issues that everyone is facing. There hasn’t been a drastic increase in staff, from law enforcement to fire, but you have handled this influx of population and cases better than any other county in the country. You have put your nose down and you have done what needed to be done, and so we commend you for that. You’re working hard, you work together,” said DA Bergman. “I see all of you coordinating your efforts to help keep our community and our people and our families safe, and we appreciate that. There is no greater place to live and work than Liberty County, Texas.”

Liberty County District Attorney Jennifer Bergman Liberty County Sheriff Bobby Rader Cleveland Police Chief Darrel Broussard

Even though he himself is a first responder – serving as a firefighter and the elected Liberty County Pct. 6 constable, Zack Harkness volunteered during the First Responder Appreciation Luncheon. He kept the ice flowing as people picked up drinks for their meals.

On behalf of her staff at the DA’s office, she thanked all the first responders in attendance.

“We follow the evidence without fear or favor. We make charges based on the evidence before us, and we follow the evidence and the law wherever it may go. And so I want you to remember that as you go through the next couple of months, the next couple of years, as we continue with the growth that we’re seeing, that you know that the Liberty County DA’s office stands behind you. We will help you. We are there for you and we appreciate you more than you will ever, ever know,” Bergman said.

Rader and Broussard each spoke about the bravery that first responders show in the face of danger, running into a potentially deadly encounter when others are running away.

“First responders are aware of the challenges they face, and they take the job anyway. Still, they sacrifice their own safety. They sacrifice their family time, and they sacrifice their personal time,” Rader said, adding, “Bravery is a choice – a choice not very many people make. First responders go into every situation with bravery, professionalism, and dedication.”

Alexia McCulloch, a volunteer firefighter for Hardin’s ESD 7 and a part-time reporter for Bluebonnet News, and Cleveland EDC member Rachel Hall (right) served up desserts at the First Responder Appreciation Luncheon on Nov. 2. Cynthia Gibson, a longtime employee of Cleveland Police Department, won a gas blower donated by LoneStar Outdoor Power Equipment. Representing the company is Ken Kreiger (right). Pictured with them is Cleveland Police Chief Darrel Broussard. Cleveland City Manager Scott Swigert (standing) was introduced to the new manager of the Cleveland Walmart store at the Chamber luncheon on Nov. 2. He is Sahr Bindi (seated left). Also pictured is Tim Hughes, a longtime member of the Walmart management team. West Smith (left) spent hours preparing the pork fajita meat for the First Responder Appreciation Luncheon on Nov. 2. Looking on from the right is Pct. 6 Deputy Constable Bryan West. Tim Magee served as the master of ceremonies at the Greater Cleveland Chamber of Commerce’s First Responder Appreciation Luncheon on Nov. 2. Students in Cleveland High School’s cosmetology program were featured at the Nov. 2 luncheon of the Greater Cleveland Chamber of Commerce. They spoke about the opening of a new salon at the high school in January where members of the public can schedule appointments.

The United States averages 240 million 911 calls a year through extreme heat, rain, sleet, and snow, according to statistics Rader provided during his speech.

Echoing Rader’s comments about the challenges that first responders face, Chief Broussard pointed to recent mass shooting situations in communities across America that would have proven more deadly if not for the actions of first responders who stepped up and eliminated the threats.

“I think that each of you here today would boldly go forward to attack a threat, and I thank you for that,” Broussard said.

The luncheon also included awards presented to local first responders. See photos of the awards below, as well as recognition of the new Chamber members.

Logan Holston with Tarkington VFD was named First Responder of the Year at the Greater Cleveland Chamber of Commerce’s First Responder Appreciation Luncheon on Thursday, Nov. 2. For the honor, he also received a Certificate of Recognition from State Rep. Ernest Bailes (presented by Melanie Cotten) and a Certificate of Special Congressional Recognition from U.S. Rep. Brian Babin (presented by Will Carter). Pictured making the presentation on behalf of the Chamber is Tasha Childress with Austin Bank. Capt. Timothy Gault with HWY 321 VFD received the Outstanding Service to the Community Award at the Greater Cleveland Chamber of Commerce’s First Responder Appreciation Luncheon on Thursday, Nov. 2. For the honor, he also received a Certificate of Recognition from State Rep. Ernest Bailes (presented by Melanie Cotten) and a Certificate of Special Congressional Recognition from U.S. Rep. Brian Babin (presented by Will Carter). Pictured making the presentation on behalf of the Chamber is Tasha Childress with Austin Bank. Cypress Lakes Fire Chief and Liberty County Asst. Fire Marshal Nat Holcomb earned the Excellence in Leadership Award at the Greater Cleveland Chamber of Commerce’s First Responder Appreciation Luncheon on Thursday, Nov. 2. For the honor, he also received a Certificate of Recognition from State Rep. Ernest Bailes (presented by Melanie Cotten) and a Certificate of Special Congressional Recognition from U.S. Rep. Brian Babin (presented by Will Carter). Pictured making the presentation on behalf of the Chamber is Tasha Childress with Austin Bank. Cleveland Police Officer Tracy Brown earned the Outstanding Service Award at the Greater Cleveland Chamber of Commerce’s First Responder Appreciation Luncheon on Thursday, Nov. 2. For the honor, he also received a Certificate of Recognition from State Rep. Ernest Bailes (presented by Melanie Cotten) and a Certificate of Special Congressional Recognition from U.S. Rep. Brian Babin (presented by Will Carter). Pictured making the presentation on behalf of the Chamber is Tasha Childress with Austin Bank. Cleveland Police Officer Michael Maynard received the Outstanding Service Award at the Greater Cleveland Chamber of Commerce’s First Responder Appreciation Luncheon on Thursday, Nov. 2. For the honor, he also received a Certificate of Recognition from State Rep. Ernest Bailes (presented by Melanie Cotten) and a Certificate of Special Congressional Recognition from U.S. Rep. Brian Babin (presented by Will Carter). Pictured making the presentation on behalf of the Chamber is Tasha Childress with Austin Bank. Representing Cleveland ISD Police Department, Sgt. Allyson Lopez earned the Outstanding Service Award at the Greater Cleveland Chamber of Commerce’s First Responder Appreciation Luncheon on Thursday, Nov. 2. For the honor, she also received a Certificate of Recognition from State Rep. Ernest Bailes (presented by Melanie Cotten) and a Certificate of Special Congressional Recognition from U.S. Rep. Brian Babin (presented by Will Carter). Pictured making the presentation on behalf of the Chamber is Tasha Childress with Austin Bank. Glenn Goodwin, an investigator for the Liberty County District Attorney’s Office, was named Investigator of the Year at the Greater Cleveland Chamber of Commerce’s First Responder Appreciation Luncheon on Thursday, Nov. 2. For the honor, he also received a Certificate of Recognition from State Rep. Ernest Bailes (presented by Melanie Cotten) and a Certificate of Special Congressional Recognition from U.S. Rep. Brian Babin (presented by Will Carter). Pictured making the presentation on behalf of the Chamber is Tasha Childress with Austin Bank. Martin Trahan won the Distinguished Service Award at the Greater Cleveland Chamber of Commerce’s First Responder Appreciation Luncheon on Thursday, Nov. 2. For the honor, he also received a Certificate of Recognition from State Rep. Ernest Bailes (presented by Melanie Cotten) and a Certificate of Special Congressional Recognition from U.S. Rep. Brian Babin (presented by Will Carter). Pictured making the presentation on behalf of the Chamber is Tasha Childress with Austin Bank. Pct. 5 Deputy Constable Joe Williams earned the Going Above and Beyond in Being Vigilant and Observant Award at the Greater Cleveland Chamber of Commerce’s First Responder Appreciation Luncheon on Thursday, Nov. 2. For the honor, he also received a Certificate of Recognition from State Rep. Ernest Bailes (presented by Melanie Cotten) and a Certificate of Special Congressional Recognition from U.S. Rep. Brian Babin (presented by Will Carter). Pictured making the presentation on behalf of the Chamber is Tasha Childress with Austin Bank. Ronda Poling, an administrative assistant for Pct. 6 Constable’s Office, earned an Excellence in Leadership Award at the Greater Cleveland Chamber of Commerce’s First Responder Appreciation Luncheon on Thursday, Nov. 2. For the honor, she also received a Certificate of Recognition from State Rep. Ernest Bailes (presented by Melanie Cotten) and a Certificate of Special Congressional Recognition from U.S. Rep. Brian Babin (presented by Will Carter). Pictured making the presentation on behalf of the Chamber is Tasha Childress with Austin Bank. Lt. Nicholas Flanery with Cleveland Fire Department earned an Excellence in Leadership Award at the Greater Cleveland Chamber of Commerce’s First Responder Appreciation Luncheon on Thursday, Nov. 2. For the honor, he also received a Certificate of Recognition from State Rep. Ernest Bailes (presented by Melanie Cotten) and a Certificate of Special Congressional Recognition from U.S. Rep. Brian Babin (presented by Will Carter). Pictured making the presentation on behalf of the Chamber is Tasha Childress with Austin Bank. Frank Longoria with Plum Grove Police Department earned an Excellence in Leadership Award at the Greater Cleveland Chamber of Commerce’s First Responder Appreciation Luncheon on Thursday, Nov. 2. For the honor, he also received a Certificate of Recognition from State Rep. Ernest Bailes (presented by Melanie Cotten) and a Certificate of Special Congressional Recognition from U.S. Rep. Brian Babin (presented by Will Carter). Pictured making the presentation on behalf of the Chamber is Tasha Childress with Austin Bank. Hallmark Mitigation and Construction is a new member of the Greater Cleveland Chamber of Commerce. They are pictured with Tasha Childress (second from left) of Austin Bank, who was representing the Chamber. TC Surveying and Mapping is a new member of the Greater Cleveland Chamber of Commerce. They are pictured with Tasha Childress (second from the left), representing the Chamber. Hagler Plumbing and HVAC is a new member of the Greater Cleveland Chamber of Commerce. They are pictured with Tasha Childress (center), representing the Chamber.

Pct. 6 Constable Zack Harkness (center) was joined by his staff at the First Responder Appreciation Luncheon hosted by the Greater Cleveland Chamber of Commerce on Nov. 2. District Attorney Jennifer Bergman (center) is pictured with members of her staff at the Greater Cleveland Chamber of Commerce’s First Responder Appreciation Luncheon on Nov. 2. The speakers at the First Responder Appreciation Luncheon hosted by the Greater Cleveland Chamber of Commerce were (left to right) Cleveland Police Chief Darrel Broussard, District Attorney Jennifer Bergman and Liberty County Sheriff Bobby Rader.

