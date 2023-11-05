Liberty County Jail arrest report, Nov. 3, 2023

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Nov. 3, 2023:

  • Batty, Christina Dawn – Theft of Property
  • Kelley, Ashley Marie – Motion to Revoke-Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Maldonado, Gersy Aderas – Possession of Marijuana
  • Wilson, Jeremy Wade – Theft of Property, Possession of a Controlled Substance and Failure to Identify/Give False Information
  • McCandless, Floranna Sue – Driving While Intoxicated, third or more
  • Johnson, Jeremiah Andrew – Hold for other agency
  • Hernandez, Andrew – Possession of Marijuana
  • Asson, Delia Sierra – Driving While Intoxicated
  • Plata, Gabriel – Interfering With Public Duties
  • Martinez, Jose Refugio Jr. – Driving While Intoxicated and Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport
