Liberty County Jail arrest report, Nov. 3, 2023

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Nov. 3, 2023:
- Batty, Christina Dawn – Theft of Property
- Kelley, Ashley Marie – Motion to Revoke-Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Maldonado, Gersy Aderas – Possession of Marijuana
- Wilson, Jeremy Wade – Theft of Property, Possession of a Controlled Substance and Failure to Identify/Give False Information
- McCandless, Floranna Sue – Driving While Intoxicated, third or more
- Johnson, Jeremiah Andrew – Hold for other agency
- Hernandez, Andrew – Possession of Marijuana
- Asson, Delia Sierra – Driving While Intoxicated
- Plata, Gabriel – Interfering With Public Duties
- Martinez, Jose Refugio Jr. – Driving While Intoxicated and Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport