Dayton Chamber of Commerce welcomes new director

The Dayton Chamber of Commerce welcomes a new director, Sean Stockard. Taking charge on Oct. 2, Stockard has spent the first month focusing on establishing an orderly approach to bookkeeping and administrative duties.

As he settles into his new role, Stockard’s sight now is set on launching a new Chamber website, commencing monthly member-investor luncheons, and creating a strategic calendar for the coming year.

Excited by the immense growth potential in Dayton’s future, Stockard says he relishes the opportunity to lead the Chamber during this transformative period.

“There is so much going to happen here over the next 15 to 20 years. When I saw this opportunity to come here and run this chamber, and after doing some research on the community and the county, I couldn’t pass up a chance to be involved in something this exciting,” he said.

Stockard has a 30-year career in economic development. He earned a bachelor degree from Washington State University and is close to finishing a masters degree in Economic Development and Entrepreneurship at the University of Houston-Victoria.

Originally from the state of Washington, Stockard and his wife, Wenli, have been in Texas since 2015. He came to Texas to work for the Business Development Corporation in Vernon, Texas. In December 2015, he was named the CEO of the Economic Development Alliance for Brazoria County. In February 2023, he started a nine-month stint as the Director of Administration for the League City Regional Chamber of Commerce.

Stockard believes that Dayton, more than any other Liberty County city, is poised to see a healthy mix of industrial, retail and residential development in the near future.

“The industrial development will lead to a lot of second and top-tier retail that will follow. That means restaurants and department stores. It also means residential development and bigger schools. All of that will come once those primary jobs start locating here,” he said. “The Grand Parkway is the driving force behind a lot of the growth.”

As for the new website, Stockard said that will be launched sometime in the spring. The Chamber is using ChamberMaster, a website management system used by chambers of commerce. The new website will offer a wider range of services to members, such as reserving and paying for luncheons, managing and renewing membership, updating profiles, reviewing Chamber financial reports, and setting up calendar alerts.

The calendar will also reflect the Chamber’s plans to hold 10 monthly member-investor luncheons, taking breaks in July and December when business owners and managers are more likely to be on vacation or on holidays. The Chamber also plans to have four annual events, such as the annual Taste of Dayton, a beloved community tradition in Dayton.

“I understand the Taste of Dayton is a very popular event, and we are going to stick with that one. Then we will have our annual gala,” he said. “The board will decide what we want to do for other events for the rest of the year.”

If you want to meet Stockard and hear more about his plans for the Dayton Chamber, stop by the Chamber office inside the Dayton Community Center, 801 S. Cleveland St., Dayton. On Fridays, the Chamber hosts Popcorn Fridays, so you can also enjoy a free bag of popcorn.

The next Chamber luncheon is set for 11:30 a.m., Tuesday, Nov. 7, when Liberty County Judge Jay Knight delivers a State of the County address. Lunch will be catered by Pappy’s BBQ. The cost is $20 for members and $25 for non-members, and tickets should be purchased in advance. Chamber members can reserve a ticket online at https://business.daytontxchamber.com/events/details/november-luncheon-state-of-the-county-8016?fbclid=IwAR3wflWm7cvycyRa-qv1k166ck0HgxJ-_86gagpyhz7qpn5AsOALlqyXgm8. Non-members should call 936-257-2393.

