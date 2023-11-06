Goodwill Industries opening retail store in Liberty this Friday

Goodwill Industries of Southeast Texas and Southwest Louisiana is set to open a Goodwill retail store in Liberty this Friday, Nov. 10, at 2336 N. Main St., next to Tractor Supply.

“Everything will be fresh merchandise. The whole store should feel fresh,” said Randy Jones, CEO of Goodwill Industries of Southeast Texas and Southwest Louisiana. “We are located in the former location of a Sears store, in a 10,000 square foot spot, so it is a ready made location for us with a front room for merchandise and a back storage room.”

Known globally for its thrift stores, Goodwill Industries has pulled donations from various locations in the area to create the merchandise for the new store. Some of the bargains that customers can expect to see are clothing, home décor, furniture, toys, household goods and accessories.

The new location will also be a donation site for people wishing to clean out their closets and workshops.

“We are always looking for items with resale value. If you want to make donations, you can drive right up. There will be a sign directing you where to drop things off. We cannot take soiled clothing items, but we accept most clothing, shoes and accessories. Out of 100 pieces of clothing, around 30 will be pulled out and sold in the store. The rest might be sold to a third party that provides clothing to people in need in Africa or South America,” Jones said.

Goodwill also accepts donations of gently used furniture, old computers and electronics, toys and household goods. Mattresses will not be accepted due to hygiene concerns. Old paint and hazardous items also will be rejected.

The hours for the new store are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays. The store manager is Heather Folsom, of Dayton. Prior to joining the Liberty store, Folsom worked for 20-plus years for Goodwill Industries in the Houston area.

