Liberty County election results for Nov. 7

Election results for Liberty County, Texas, in the November 7 election saw a modest turnout with local voters voicing their decisions on a variety of subjects including 14 Texas constitutional amendments, a $125 proposed bond for Cleveland ISD and the adoption of a sales tax for Liberty County Emergency Service District (ESD) 2.

Here are the results for early, absentee and election day voting:

STATE OF TEXAS PROPOSITION 1

“The constitutional amendment protecting the right to engage in farming, ranching, timber production, horticulture, and wildlife management.”

For – 5,658

Against – 490

STATE OF TEXAS PROPOSITION 2

“The constitutional amendment authorizing a local option exemption from ad valorem taxation by a county or municipality of all or part of the appraised value of real property used to operate a child-care facility.”

For – 3,335

Against – 2,658

STATE OF TEXAS PROPOSITION 3

“The constitutional amendment prohibiting the imposition of an individual wealth or net worth tax, including a tax on the difference between the assets and liabilities of an individual or family.”

For – 4,710

Against – 1,318

STATE OF TEXAS PROPOSITION 4

“The constitutional amendment to authorize the legislature to establish a temporary limit on the maximum appraised value of real property other than a residence homestead for ad valorem tax purposes; to increase the amount of the exemption from ad valorem taxation by a school district applicable to residence homesteads from $40,000 to $100,000; to adjust the amount of the limitation on school district ad valorem taxes imposed on the residence homesteads of the elderly or disabled to reflect increases in certain exemption amounts; to except certain appropriations to pay for ad valorem tax relief from the constitutional limitation on the rate of growth of appropriations; and to authorize the legislature to provide for a four-year term of office for a member of the board of directors of certain appraisal districts.”

For – 5,361

Against – 756

STATE OF TEXAS PROPOSITION 5

“The constitutional amendment relating to the Texas University Fund, which provides funding to certain institutions of higher education to achieve national prominence as major research universities and drive the state economy.”

For – 2,989

Against – 2,987

STATE OF TEXAS PROPOSITION 6

“The constitutional amendment creating the Texas water fund to assist in financing water projects in this state.”

For – 3,955

Against – 2,083

STATE OF TEXAS PROPOSITION 7

“The constitutional amendment providing for the creation of the Texas energy fund to support the construction, maintenance, modernization, and operation of electric generating facilities.”

For – 3,786

Against – 2,240

STATE OF TEXAS PROPOSITION 8

Ballot language: “The constitutional amendment creating the broadband infrastructure fund to expand high-speed broadband access and assist in the financing of connectivity projects.”

For – 3,476

Against – 2,540

STATE OF TEXAS PROPOSITION 9

“The constitutional amendment authorizing the 88th Legislature to provide a cost-of-living adjustment to certain annuitants of the Teacher Retirement System of Texas.”

For – 4,971

Against – 1,151

STATE OF TEXAS PROPOSITION 10

“The constitutional amendment to authorize the legislature to exempt from ad valorem taxation equipment or inventory held by a manufacturer of medical or biomedical products to protect the Texas healthcare network and strengthen our medical supply chain.”

For – 3,243

Against – 2,711

STATE OF TEXAS PROPOSITION 11

“The constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to permit conservation and reclamation districts in El Paso County to issue bonds supported by ad valorem taxes to fund the development and maintenance of parks and recreational facilities.”

For – 2,899

Against – 2,923

STATE OF TEXAS PROPOSITION 12

“The constitutional amendment providing for the abolition of the office of county treasurer in Galveston County.”

For – 3,064

Against – 2,550

STATE OF TEXAS PROPOSITION 13

“The constitutional amendment to increase the mandatory age of retirement for state justices and judges.”

For – 2,155

Against – 3,853

STATE OF TEXAS PROPOSITION 14

“The constitutional amendment providing for the creation of the centennial parks conservation fund to be used for the creation and improvement of state parks.”

For – 4,054

Against – 1,956

LIBERTY COUNTY MUNICIPAL UTILITY DISTRICT NO. 10, PROPOSITION A



For – 1

Against – 0

LIBERTY COUNTY EMERGENCY SERVICES DISTRICT NO. 2 PROPOSITION A

The adoption of a local sales and use tax in Liberty County Emergency Services District No. 2 at a rate of one-half of one percent.

For – 127

Against – 102

CLEVELAND INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT PROPOSITION A

THE ISSUANCE OF $125,000,000 OF BONDS BY THE CLEVELAND INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT FOR SCHOOL FACILITIES, THE PURCHASE OF NECESSARY SITES FOR SCHOOL FACILITIES, BUSES AND VEHICLES AND THE IMPOSITION OF A TAX SUFFICIENT TO PAY THE PRINCIPAL OF AND INTEREST ON THE BONDS. THIS IS A PROPERTY TAX INCREASE.

For – 497

Against – 784

PLUM CREEK MANAGEMENT DISTRICT NO. 1 PROPOSITION A

For – 2

Against – 1

PLUM CREEK MANAGEMENT DISTRICT NO. 1 PROPOSITION B

For – 2

Against – 1

PLUM CREEK MANAGEMENT DISTRICT NO. 1 PROPOSITION C

For – 2

Against – 1

