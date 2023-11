The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Nov. 12, 2023:

Dickerson, Tyler Lawrence – Unlicensed Possession of a Firearm by a Felon

Jansen, Jared Christian – Silent/Abusive Call to 911 Service

Tidwell, Jared – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Varnado, Bridget Ireland – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Velazquez Medina, Erick Ivan – Possession of Marijuana

Warhol, William John, III – Driving While Intoxicated

Woods, Darryl Ray – Property Theft

Dickerson, Tyler Lawrence Jansen, Jared Christian Tidwell, Jared Varnado, Bridget Ireland Velazquez Medina, Erick Ivan Warhol, William John, III Woods, Darryl Ray

Share this: Twitter

Facebook