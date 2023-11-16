Liberty County Jail arrest report, Nov. 14, 2023

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Nov. 14, 2023:

  • Chavis, David Lee – Terroristic Threat Causing Fear of Imminent Serious Bodily Injury
  • Priddy, Kimberly – Theft of Property
  • Norris, Thomas Gene – Theft of Property
  • Sanmiguel, Joaquin – Theft of Property
  • Iler, Colton Scott – Intoxication Manslaughter With a Vehicle and Unlawful Carrying a Weapon
Chavis, David Lee
Iler, Colton Scott
Norris, Thomas Gene
Priddy, Kimberly
Sanmiguel, Joaquin
  1. young people make mistakes! and are easily deceived, through the deception of drugs and alcohol, Old people it’s time to wake up! get your lives in order and help the young people to understand that they are traveling on the wrong path. Please! stop destroying your lives!

