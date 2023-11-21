Edith Irene Pesnell, 75, of Liberty, Texas, passed away on November 9, 2023, at Houston Methodist in Baytown, Texas.

Born in Colorado City, Texas on December 20, 1947, she was the daughter of Ira and Artie (Hartsfield) Hardin. Edith was an amazing mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Edith was a homemaker that pursued many interests. She had a talent for cooking, baking, crafting, and bowling. But her biggest joy was spending time with family and friends and watching her daily shows. Edith kept a smile on each and everyone’s face and was loved by all who knew her, and she will be missed dearly.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Ira and Artie Hardin; her infant sister Louise Hardin; and her brothers, Dewitt Hardin, and Arland D. Hardin.

She is survived by her husband, Jackson Pesnell; her sons, Scotty Barber and wife Pam, Cody Pesnell and wife Mary; her daughter Dana Cannon and husband Chris; her sister Vada Donwho and late husband Otto; her grandchildren, Brittany Cannon, Brooke Cannon, Kristyn Sutterfield, Sabra Sutterfield, Lane Pesnell, Jack Pesnell, Josie Pesnell, Julia Pesnell, Dustin Rachal, Dalton Rachal, and Dillon Barber; and her great-grandchildren, Gracelyn Cannon, C.J. Cannon, Jareth VanScoyoc, Delilah Pesnell, Marylin Strahan, Zaylee Strahan, Leeland Rachal, and Connor Rachal. As well as numerous other loving family and friends.

Celebration of Life for Edith will be held at 11:00 am Saturday, December 9, 2023, at Mount Calvary Baptist Church – Marysee 2988 TX – 105 East Liberty, Texas 77575 with Bro Bailey officiating.

Cremation was under the direction of Faith and Family Funeral Services in Batson, Texas.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Edith Irene Pesnell please visit our Sympathy Store.

