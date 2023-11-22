Sue Lynn Pierce

Sue Lynn Pierce entered the gates of heaven on Saturday, November 18, 2023, at 59. She was born on January 18, 1964, in Baytown, Texas, to Johnny R. Fannin and Ann Adams Fannin.

Sue was a loving mother, sister, and grandmother. She especially enjoyed spending time with her grandkids.  Sue loved fishing and being on the river. She also enjoyed making memories at the zoo.

Sue is preceded in death by her loving husband Jim Pierce; her parents Johnny and Ann Fannin; brother, Jimmy Fannin and sister, Lisa Anglin.

Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Brittany Fannin; sisters, Pat Anderson and Cathy Fannin; her beloved grandchildren, Raelynn, Jamie, Dani-Kay, Chelsea, and Augstin Jr.; and a host of loving family and friends.   

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

All arrangements were handled under the trust care of Neal Funeral Home.

