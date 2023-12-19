LCSO welcomes back Bortz

The Liberty County Sheriff’s Office recently gained a “new” investigator when Sheriff Bobby Rader swore in Brian Bortz, a Tarkington resident.

Bortz is a veteran peace officer who has 22 years of law enforcement experience, including nine years as a former investigator for the sheriff’s Office. Bortz left LCSO in 2017 to go to work for the Liberty County Pct. 5 Constable’s Office. He left that position recently to return to the sheriff’s office.

Bortz holds a Masters Peace Officer Certificate. He was employed with the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office from 2008 through 2017 and served as an investigator at that time.

Bortz recently heard that the Criminal Investigation Division (CID) had an open position for an investigator and contacted the Sheriff’s Office to inquire about the position. He applied and went through the hiring process. He was highly recommended by several of his past co-workers, and friends.

After Bortz was sworn in By Sheriff Rader, he said, “It’s good to be back home.”

Several CID investigators, along with Mindy Bortz, Brian’s wife’ witnessed the swearing in.

“We are all glad to have Investigator Brian Bortz back with the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office. I look forward to Investigator Bortz being a part of the Criminal investigation team for the Sheriff’s Office. I am certain he will be a tremendous asset to this division,” said CID Captain David Meyers.

