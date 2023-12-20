Liberty County Jail arrest report, Dec. 18, 2023

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Dec. 18, 2023:

  • Blick, Steven – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Flores, Joese Augusto – Property Theft, ICE Hold
  • Folmar, Michael – Hold for Jefferson County (Obstruction or Retaliation)
  • Gonzalez, David – Possession of Marijuana
  • Hernandez, Jean Carlos – Aggravated Robbery
  • Hood, Wendell Dean – Assault Causing Bodily Injury to a Family Member
  • Keel, Drew Tyler – Criminal Mischief
  • Marquez, Cornelio Trinidad – Driving While Intoxicated, 2nd
  • Oregon-Mondragon, Ernesto – Accident Involving Injury, Immigration and Customs Enforcement
  • Parish, Blake – Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport
  • Perez-Rodriguez, Eleno – Driving While Intoxicated/Open Alcohol Container
  • Segovia, Carlos Alonso – Property Theft
