Liberty County Jail arrest report, Dec. 18, 2023

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Dec. 18, 2023:

Blick, Steven – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Flores, Joese Augusto – Property Theft, ICE Hold

Folmar, Michael – Hold for Jefferson County (Obstruction or Retaliation)

Gonzalez, David – Possession of Marijuana

Hernandez, Jean Carlos – Aggravated Robbery

Hood, Wendell Dean – Assault Causing Bodily Injury to a Family Member

Keel, Drew Tyler – Criminal Mischief

Marquez, Cornelio Trinidad – Driving While Intoxicated, 2nd

Oregon-Mondragon, Ernesto – Accident Involving Injury, Immigration and Customs Enforcement

Parish, Blake – Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport

Perez-Rodriguez, Eleno – Driving While Intoxicated/Open Alcohol Container

Segovia, Carlos Alonso – Property Theft

