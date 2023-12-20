Liberty County Jail arrest report, Dec. 18, 2023

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Dec. 18, 2023:
- Blick, Steven – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Flores, Joese Augusto – Property Theft, ICE Hold
- Folmar, Michael – Hold for Jefferson County (Obstruction or Retaliation)
- Gonzalez, David – Possession of Marijuana
- Hernandez, Jean Carlos – Aggravated Robbery
- Hood, Wendell Dean – Assault Causing Bodily Injury to a Family Member
- Keel, Drew Tyler – Criminal Mischief
- Marquez, Cornelio Trinidad – Driving While Intoxicated, 2nd
- Oregon-Mondragon, Ernesto – Accident Involving Injury, Immigration and Customs Enforcement
- Parish, Blake – Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport
- Perez-Rodriguez, Eleno – Driving While Intoxicated/Open Alcohol Container
- Segovia, Carlos Alonso – Property Theft