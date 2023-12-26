Phyllis Lindsey, 83, from Vidor, Texas, passed away on Wednesday, December 21, 2023. She was born in Batson, Texas on June 18, 1940, to the late Francis Marion Hales Sr., and Jewel Missouri Daniel.

Those that knew Phyllis, couldn’t help but crack a grin and even a little laugh when thinking about her. She gave the term “she’s a hoot” a whole new meaning. From driving a car along a golf course cart path to playing jokes on friends, there was always a story to be told about Phyllis. As much as she was a hoot, she was a devout Christian woman. Her faith in God did not waver and never took the back burner.

She would read her Bible every single day, even until her last days here. Many would call her with their prayer requests because they would say she had a “direct line to God”. She volunteered her time at Pine Forest Baptist Church for more than 50 years. She sang in the church choir, served on many committees, taught Sunday school, and many other roles over the years. Phyllis’ daily schedule included “checking in” on her sons, chatting with her friends, and visiting on the phone for hours with her best friend, her sister, Linda. These two had a special bond that could never be broken.

Her biggest fans called her “Nana”. She played a critical role in all of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren’s lives. She had so much love for all of the children in her life and the love was reciprocated. Phyllis will be dearly missed but loved ones can celebrate in knowing that she is home with her Lord and Savior. As Phyllis would always say, “Jesus loves you more!”

Phyllis is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Cyril Lindsey; brother, Francis Hales Jr.; stepchildren, Mark Lindsey, Larry Lindsey; grandchild, Lana Lindsey.

Phyllis is survived by her sons, Greg Bagwell and Lori Carpenter, Scott Bagwell and wife Angela; stepson, Kevin Lindsey and wife Carol; stepdaughters, Connie Lindsey Wales and husband Greg, Winona Lindsey; sister, Linda Mitchell; grandchildren, Hannah Rees and husband Eric, Elizabeth Wagner and husband Stevey, Julia Statum and husband Jace, Kara Lindsey Parker, Brett Lindsey, Curtis Lindsey and wife Jennifer, Garret Lindsey and wife Pamela, Travis Lindsey and wife Shelby; numerous great-grandchildren.

Serving the family as pallbearers are Greg Bagwell, Scott Bagwell, Kevin Lindsey, Jace Statum, Eric Rees and Dennis Mitchell.

Visitation will be held from 10:00-11:00am on Saturday, December 23, 2023, at Faith and Family Funeral Services, Batson, Texas. Funeral Services will begin at 11:00am officiated by Dr. Stephen Dollar and Ben Karner. Interment to follow at Guedry Cemetery, Batson, Texas.

