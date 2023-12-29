As New Years Eve nears, Cleveland PD reminds residents that fireworks use in city is prohibited

Cleveland Police Department is advising citizens who reside or visit inside the city limits of Cleveland, Texas, that it is “unlawful for any person to possess, store, offer for sale, sell at retail, or use, or explode any fireworks in the City limits of Cleveland without a permit.”

Chief Darrel Broussard said, “This is year around, not just holidays.” CPD officers will respond immediately to firework calls and issue citations when appropriate.

“Officers will seize, take, remove, or cause to be removed at the expense of the owner all fireworks held in violation of the law. Cleveland Fire Chief Sean Anderson and I have witnessed homes set on fire due to the reckless use of fireworks,” said Chief Broussard.

Any person found in violation of the city code can be fined up to $500, based on the rules set forth by “Standard Fire Prevention Code © 1994.”

Officers will also be on high alert for celebratory gunfire in the city, the chief warns.

Citizens shall keep in mind the dangers of discharging firearms into the air during the holiday season. Many people have been known to “shoot weapons on New Year’s Eve, or in celebration of the upcoming New Year at midnight.”

“The truth is that any bullet discharged from a gun into the air, must land at some location. Officers will arrest anyone caught recklessly, or illegally discharging a firearm in the public; which may result in a felony charge. Many communities have reported tragic results when innocent people were struck by falling bullets. Many people have been injured and some killed by stray bullets. Violators must keep in mind the results of bullets landing also causes personal property damage to: vehicles, homes, and buildings,” Broussard said.

“We are encouraging everyone to not discharge firearms into the air. Citizens are asked to report anyone observed committing such dangerous acts.

“We can all bring in the New Year without illegal gunfire. Be safe, think about the safety of others, enjoy and have a Happy New Year 2024,” Broussard said.

