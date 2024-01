The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Jan. 1, 2023:

Beagle, Michael – Assault Causing Injury to a Family Member

Estrada, Mario, Jr – Assault Causing Bodily Injury to a Family Member (2 charges)

Harrison, Georgia Lee – Driving While Intoxicated (no mugshot)

Valencia, Yasmine – Driving While Intoxicated

Vasquez Alvarez, Alexis Johanna – Public Intoxication

