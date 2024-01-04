Simplified FAFSA form available for Lone Star College students

Lone Star College offers many financial aid packages to help students pay for their academic goals. To make it easier to apply for those benefits, the Department of Education recently launched the new simplified Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) for the 2024-2025 academic year.

“Lone Star College has lots of financial aid options to help families pay for tuition, fees, books, supplies and other related costs,” said Shannon Venezia, Ph.D., LSC senior associate vice chancellor, Financial Aid.

The new FAFSA form streamlines the process for students seeking financial assistance with more applicants having access to federal aid, including over 600,000 students who will receive Federal Pell Grants for the first time. LSC has dedicated advisors on standby to assist applicants with the new system, answer questions and ensure students receive their benefits on time.

“Completing the FAFSA application can be a little intimidating, but it takes less than an hour,” said Venezia. “With the new simplified form, it will be easier for students and families to apply. The new FAFSA is a big win for students.”

Students filling out the form should use LSC school code 011145.

Lone Star College offers various financial aid options like scholarships, grants and relief funds to help students pay for their education. Learn more at LoneStar.edu/Financial-Aid. Visit the Federal Student Aid site for more information on how the new FAFSA process could impact your educational plans for 2024-2025.

Registration is still open for spring 2024 and the first day of class starts Tuesday, Jan. 16. You can find all offered classes at LoneStar.edu/Registration.

Lone Star College enrolls over 80,000 students each semester providing high-quality, low-cost academic transfer and career training education. LSC is training tomorrow’s workforce today and redefining the community college experience to support student success. Mario K. Castillo, J.D., serves as Chancellor of LSC, the largest institution of higher education in the Houston area. LSC has been named a 2023 Great Colleges to Work For® institution by the Chronicle of Higher Education and recognized by Fortune Magazine and Great Place To Work® as one of this year’s Best Workplaces in Texas™. LSC consists of eight colleges, seven centers, eight Workforce Centers of Excellence and Lone Star Corporate College. To learn more, visit LoneStar.edu.

