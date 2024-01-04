Simplified FAFSA form available for Lone Star College students

By
Bluebonnet News
-
Lone Star College offers many financial aid packages to help students pay for their education. The new Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) is now available for students who are taking courses in the 2024-2025 academic year.

Lone Star College offers many financial aid packages to help students pay for their academic goals. To make it easier to apply for those benefits, the Department of Education recently launched the new simplified Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) for the 2024-2025 academic year.

“Lone Star College has lots of financial aid options to help families pay for tuition, fees, books, supplies and other related costs,” said Shannon Venezia, Ph.D., LSC senior associate vice chancellor, Financial Aid.

The new FAFSA form streamlines the process for students seeking financial assistance with more applicants having access to federal aid, including over 600,000 students who will receive Federal Pell Grants for the first time. LSC has dedicated advisors on standby to assist applicants with the new system, answer questions and ensure students receive their benefits on time.

“Completing the FAFSA application can be a little intimidating, but it takes less than an hour,” said Venezia. “With the new simplified form, it will be easier for students and families to apply. The new FAFSA is a big win for students.”

Students filling out the form should use LSC school code 011145.

Lone Star College offers various financial aid options like scholarships, grants and relief funds to help students pay for their education. Learn more at LoneStar.edu/Financial-Aid. Visit the Federal Student Aid site for more information on how the new FAFSA process could impact your educational plans for 2024-2025.

Registration is still open for spring 2024 and the first day of class starts Tuesday, Jan. 16.  You can find all offered classes at LoneStar.edu/Registration.

Lone Star College enrolls over 80,000 students each semester providing high-quality, low-cost academic transfer and career training education. LSC is training tomorrow’s workforce today and redefining the community college experience to support student success. Mario K. Castillo, J.D., serves as Chancellor of LSC, the largest institution of higher education in the Houston area. LSC has been named a 2023 Great Colleges to Work For® institution by the Chronicle of Higher Education and recognized by Fortune Magazine and Great Place To Work® as one of this year’s Best Workplaces in Texas™. LSC consists of eight colleges, seven centers, eight Workforce Centers of Excellence and Lone Star Corporate College. To learn more, visit LoneStar.edu.

Previous articleLiberty County Jail arrest report, Jan. 2, 2024
Next articleNew book on Chambers County history highlights notable residents
Bluebonnet News
Before creating Bluebonnet News in 2018, Vanesa Brashier was a community editor for the Houston Chronicle/Houston Community Newspapers. During part of her 12 years at the newspapers, she was assigned as the digital editor and managing editor for the Humble Observer, Kingwood Observer, East Montgomery County Observer and the Lake Houston Observer, and the editor of the Dayton News, Cleveland Advocate and Eastex Advocate. Over the years, she has earned more than two dozen writing awards, including Journalist of the Year.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.