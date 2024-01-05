Plum Grove police chief indicted in Harris County case

Plum Grove Police Chief John Joslin, who was just reappointed to the chief position at the Dec. 11 Plum Grove city council meeting, now is facing an indictment in Harris County for Fraudulent Use of Identifying Information. A Harris County grand jury indicted Joslin on Dec. 18, just one week after his reappointment as police chief.

The Harris County indictment is sealed at this time, meaning that specific details contained in the indictment are not yet public. The Harris County District Attorney’s Office and the District Clerk’s Office acknowledged that the indictment will be made public once Joslin is booked in at the Harris County Jail. Joslin’s attorney Chris Tritico told Bluebonnet News that plans are underway for his surrender. Tritico expects that Joslin will be allowed to bond out immediately while the case works its way through the court system.

Kassondra Garcia is listed as a co-defendant in the case. Garcia, who previously worked with Joslin during his first stint as Plum Grove police chief, has already been released on bond. Both Garcia and Joslin more recently were employed by the police department in Coffee City, Texas, which has seen its police chief and former mayor both indicted in recent months.

According to the indictment against Garcia, she and Joslin are accused of the unlawful possession of 10 or more items of identifying information from a period on or about March 11, 2021. The indictment reportedly stems from Garcia’s employment at the Harris County Pct. 3 Constable’s Office, which is not one of the 22 different police agencies where Joslin has worked throughout his three-decade-long career.

Joslin was hired initially by the City of Plum Grove as police chief in January 2021. At that time, the police department, which was first established in the 1970s, had been inactive since 2005. Joslin was hired for the purpose of reestablishing the police department.

After a year on the job, Joslin was fired, two weeks after the City of Plum Grove was notified by the Liberty County District Attorney’s Office that prosecutors would not sponsor him as a witness, absent extraordinary circumstances. However, in a memo dated March 5, 2022, advising Joslin of his termination, former Mayor Barbara Norris also cited his “continued refusal to return city-owned property,” specifically a marked Plum Grove police cruiser that was being used by Garcia.

“Obviously, there may be some concerns regarding the criminality or legality of some of the actions you’ve taken as the chief of police. At this time, the City does not wish to initiate any investigations into the criminality of your actions,” Norris wrote.

After Joslin’s departure, an interim police chief for Plum Grove was appointed. On Dec. 11, Joslin appeared at the City Council meeting and demanded his job back, threatening to sue if he was not reinstated. Council agreed to rehire him; however, he is not yet back on the job as a background check through the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement (TCOLE) is still pending.

With a new indictment against Joslin, he may be limited on how much actual police work he can perform as a police chief. TCOLE, which regulates the licenses issued to peace officers in Texas, has rules pertaining to peace officers under indictment. These rules spell out that Joslin can serve as a civilian administrator for Plum Grove PD but he cannot perform police duties such as stopping traffic, investigating crimes or making arrests.

Tritico promises to vigorously defend Joslin in the case.

“We haven’t seen anything yet except the complaint. We don’t know why Chief joslin was dragged into an investigation of another officer or what the issue ultimately is in this case. John Joslin doesn’t have anything to do with the investigation of the other officer and this indictment is collateral to the other investigation, so we are not sure at this point what this whole case is about,” Tritico said.

Joslin also is a candidate for Pct. 6 constable in the March primary against the incumbent Constable Zack Harkness.

