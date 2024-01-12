Texas Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitive captured in Mexico

A Texas 10 Most Wanted offender is back in custody after their arrest on Dec. 11, 2023, in the State of Jalisco, Mexico. A Crime Stoppers reward will be paid in this arrest.

Iris Iliana Rodriguez, 34, was taken into custody by members of INTERPOL Mexico. The United States Marshals Service (USMS), along with Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Criminal Investigations (CID) Special Agents from Laredo coordinated efforts with the USMS Country Attaché in Mexico to develop a plan with the assistance of INTERPOL Mexico to make the arrest.

Rodriguez had been wanted since January 2015, when warrants were issued out of Webb County for her arrest for three counts of indecency with a child by sexual contact, three counts of harassment and one count of unlawful restraint.

The warrants stemmed from an inappropriate relationship she had engaged in with an 11-year-old girl. The initial contact allegedly occurred while Rodriguez was working as a counselor in Laredo. For additional information, view her captured bulletin.

Texas Crime Stoppers, which the Governor’s Criminal Justice Division funds, offers cash rewards to any person who provides information that leads to the arrest of one of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Fugitives or Sex Offenders.

In 2023, DPS and other agencies arrested 46 Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives and Sex Offenders, including 23 sex offenders and 12 gang members. In addition, $111,500 in rewards was paid for tips that yielded arrests.

To be eligible for cash rewards, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities using one of the following three methods:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about then clicking on the link under their picture.

Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section).

All tips are anonymous — regardless of how they are submitted — and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.

DPS investigators work with local law enforcement agencies to select fugitives for the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives and Sex Offenders Lists. You can find the current lists — with photos — on the DPS website.

Do not attempt to apprehend these fugitives; they are considered armed and dangerous.

