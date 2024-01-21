William Alfred Nolan, a veteran of the United States Navy and resident of Cypress, passed away on January 12, 2024, after a prolonged illness. Bill, as he was known to his friends and family, was born October 30, 1949, to James and Helen (Brockenbrough) Nolan in Richmond City, Virginia, and attended Waltrip High School before enlisting in the U.S. Navy.

Bill was a radio operator on submarines, serving on the USS Seahorse and USS Grayling, where he fostered his love of electronics and communication. He was a proud employee of Southwestern Bell and AT&T for 44 years after leaving the military in 1976. Bill loved traveling, and experiencing new things, and was proud of his family, both biological and step. Bill was a remarkable individual with a passion for speed and spicy peppers and will be missed greatly by his family and friends.

Bill is survived by his loving wife, Vickie (Bortmas) Nolan and adopted schnauzer Haniwa, Bill’s children Stacy (James) Pontius and James (Ashley) Nolan, brothers Alan (Colleen), David (Laura), and Steven (Jan), sisters Barbara, Charissa Boerner (Gary), stepchildren Michelle Elliott and John Williams, and grandchildren Laura (Josh), Betty, Charles, Payton, and Jace. Bill was preceded in death by his parents and his beloved pets Rocky, Julio, Eyabay, Cody, and Chester, and will be buried beside his former wife, Judy Marie Nolan at the Liberty Catholic Cemetery in Liberty, Texas.

With heavy hearts, we bid farewell to our beloved Bill, finding solace in the knowledge that he now rests eternally in the loving embrace of his Savior, Jesus, finding peace in a better place. His family has organized a memorial service to honor Bill’s life and military service, which will be held at the Allison Funeral Home on January 23rd with visitation beginning at 1:00pm and service at 2:00pm with military honors graveside following immediately after.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests you to donate to the American Diabetes Association.

Memories and condolences can be shared with the family by visiting http://www.allisonfuneralservice.com

