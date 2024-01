The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Jan. 19, 2024:

Gaspard, Jimmy Whitney – Violation of a Bond or Protective Order

Gaspard, Tanya Lynn – Violation of a Bond or Protective Order

Irmiter, Nicholas – Unlawfully Carrying a Weapon and Driving While Intoxicated

