Liberty County indictments for November 2023

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were indicted by a Liberty County Grand Jury during the month of November 2023:

  • Martinez, April Sarahi Almanez – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
  • Alejandro Gomez, Rosa Hilda – Burglary of a Habitation
  • Saldana, Martin – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
  • Chambers, Donald Lewis – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
  • Duncan, Thomas Charles – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Willis, Mart Edward – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Castilaw, Craig Howard – Tampering or Fabricating Physical Evidence With Intent to Impair
  • Castilaw, Craig Howard – Possession of a Controlled Substance

  • James, Isaiah Antonio – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Menix, Doy Lafrance – Murder
  • Dailey, Jeffrey Maddox – Injury to a Child/Elderly/Disabled Person
  • Cain, John Chapley – Assault
  • Ortiz, Michael Leray – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Figueroa, Anthony Joseph – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon
  • Ramos Valdes, Alexei – Theft of Property
  • Emanis, Bobby Ray – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Emanis, Bobby Ray – Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon

  • Bass, Heather Nicole – Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon
  • Bass, Heather Nicole – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon
  • Oclair, Clifford Scott – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Chambers, Donald Lewis – Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle
  • Baldwin, Ashley Chaddane – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
  • Brooks, Byron Dale – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
  • Roberts, Glenn Corey – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
  • Roberts, Glenn Corey – Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon
  • Griffin, Ernest Gene – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
  • Trager, David Franklin – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance

  • Holt, Terrence Dewayne – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
  • McWilliams, Gary Michael – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Romero, Navarr – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
  • Jordan, Shawn Dale – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
  • Davila, Ezekiel Moises – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Cupit, Daniel Ray – Driving While Intoxicated, third or more
  • Prewitt, Gregg Alvin – Unlawful Restraint
  • Everton, Thomas Jacob – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon
  • Everton, Thomas Jacob – Evading Arrest or Detention With a Previous Conviction

  • Chambers, Donald Lewis – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
  • Rice, Austin Lee – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
  • Richard, Craig Brandon Jr. – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
  • Hunter, Kaitlin McKenzie – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
  • Kinn, Kimberly Ann – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Campbell, Jason Lee – Abandoning or Endangering Child
  • Collins, Destiny Nicole – Abandoning or Endangering Child
  • Watson-Muller, Nolan Rodolfo – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon
  • Villalobos, Hector – Driving While Intoxicated With a Child Under 15
  • Smith, Tanya Marie – Burglary of a Habitation
  • Nabarrete-Sandres, Francisco – Theft of Property
  • Nabarrete-Sandres, Francisco – Theft of Property
  • Molina-Alvarenga, Victor Manuel – Theft of Property
  • Erazo, Edwin Yovany – Theft of Property
  • Taylor, Debra Kay – Theft of Property
  • Chavis, David Lee – Indecent Exposure with two or more previous convictions
  • Maravilla, Walter – Unauthorized Use of Vehicle
  • Cloud, Derrick Roy – Aggravated Robbery
  • Fitzgerald, Justin Craig – Aggravated Robbery
  • Droddy, Micah Seth – Aggravated Robbery
  • Huntzberry, Ray Woodrow – Aggravated Robbery

  • Belisle, Robert Wayne – Aggravated Robbery
  • Paul, Jimmy Edward – Aggravated Robbery
  • Dessel, Courtney Jean – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Kelley, Tiffany Rchelle – Theft of Property
  • Joiner, Kerry Lamont – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
  • Whitson, Jesse James – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
  • Medlock, Caleb Douglas – Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle
  • Martinez, Christian Jesus – Assault of a Pregnant Person
  • Cole, Tanya Rachel – Fraudulent Use or Possession of Identifying Information
  • Montanez, Magdaleno Casillas – Theft of a Firearm
  • Parker, Nicholas Scott – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
  • Jenkins, Mathew – Assault/Family Violence
  • Dabney, Elijah Rigby III – Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle
  • Dabney, Elijah Rigby III – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle
  • Straughter, Carl Wayne – Theft of Property with two or more previous convictions
  • Miller, Robert James – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle
