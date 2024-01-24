Liberty County indictments for November 2023

The following people were indicted by a Liberty County Grand Jury during the month of November 2023:
- Martinez, April Sarahi Almanez – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
- Alejandro Gomez, Rosa Hilda – Burglary of a Habitation
- Saldana, Martin – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
- Chambers, Donald Lewis – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
- Duncan, Thomas Charles – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Willis, Mart Edward – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Castilaw, Craig Howard – Tampering or Fabricating Physical Evidence With Intent to Impair
- Castilaw, Craig Howard – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- James, Isaiah Antonio – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Menix, Doy Lafrance – Murder
- Dailey, Jeffrey Maddox – Injury to a Child/Elderly/Disabled Person
- Cain, John Chapley – Assault
- Ortiz, Michael Leray – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Figueroa, Anthony Joseph – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon
- Ramos Valdes, Alexei – Theft of Property
- Emanis, Bobby Ray – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Emanis, Bobby Ray – Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon
- Bass, Heather Nicole – Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon
- Bass, Heather Nicole – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon
- Oclair, Clifford Scott – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Chambers, Donald Lewis – Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle
- Baldwin, Ashley Chaddane – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
- Brooks, Byron Dale – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
- Roberts, Glenn Corey – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
- Roberts, Glenn Corey – Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon
- Griffin, Ernest Gene – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
- Trager, David Franklin – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
- Holt, Terrence Dewayne – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
- McWilliams, Gary Michael – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Romero, Navarr – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
- Jordan, Shawn Dale – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
- Davila, Ezekiel Moises – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Cupit, Daniel Ray – Driving While Intoxicated, third or more
- Prewitt, Gregg Alvin – Unlawful Restraint
- Everton, Thomas Jacob – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon
- Everton, Thomas Jacob – Evading Arrest or Detention With a Previous Conviction
- Chambers, Donald Lewis – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
- Rice, Austin Lee – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
- Richard, Craig Brandon Jr. – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
- Hunter, Kaitlin McKenzie – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
- Kinn, Kimberly Ann – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Campbell, Jason Lee – Abandoning or Endangering Child
- Collins, Destiny Nicole – Abandoning or Endangering Child
- Watson-Muller, Nolan Rodolfo – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon
- Villalobos, Hector – Driving While Intoxicated With a Child Under 15
- Smith, Tanya Marie – Burglary of a Habitation
- Nabarrete-Sandres, Francisco – Theft of Property
- Molina-Alvarenga, Victor Manuel – Theft of Property
- Erazo, Edwin Yovany – Theft of Property
- Taylor, Debra Kay – Theft of Property
- Chavis, David Lee – Indecent Exposure with two or more previous convictions
- Maravilla, Walter – Unauthorized Use of Vehicle
- Cloud, Derrick Roy – Aggravated Robbery
- Fitzgerald, Justin Craig – Aggravated Robbery
- Droddy, Micah Seth – Aggravated Robbery
- Huntzberry, Ray Woodrow – Aggravated Robbery
- Belisle, Robert Wayne – Aggravated Robbery
- Paul, Jimmy Edward – Aggravated Robbery
- Dessel, Courtney Jean – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Kelley, Tiffany Rchelle – Theft of Property
- Joiner, Kerry Lamont – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
- Whitson, Jesse James – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
- Medlock, Caleb Douglas – Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle
- Martinez, Christian Jesus – Assault of a Pregnant Person
- Cole, Tanya Rachel – Fraudulent Use or Possession of Identifying Information
- Montanez, Magdaleno Casillas – Theft of a Firearm
- Parker, Nicholas Scott – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
- Jenkins, Mathew – Assault/Family Violence
- Dabney, Elijah Rigby III – Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle
- Dabney, Elijah Rigby III – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle
- Straughter, Carl Wayne – Theft of Property with two or more previous convictions
- Miller, Robert James – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle