Lone Star College Next Start offers flexible course options this spring

Lone Star College is an open-enrollment institution geared toward helping students start, continue or complete their educational journey. LSC began its spring 2024 semester Jan. 16, but there’s still time to enroll in a course through LSC Next Start.

“Lone Star College is definitely the way to go to either earn a degree or attain some college credit because courses are smaller, allowing you to receive more personalized resources and support to help you succeed,” said Alma Gallardo, LSC-CyFair graduate.

LSC Next Start classes range from five to 14 weeks. Available courses fit various academic and career goals to help students earn bachelor’s degrees, associate degrees, workforce and continuing education certificates or transfer credits to a four-year university.

“Lone Star College’s Next Start allows you to earn a college degree on your own time,” said Dwight L. Smith, Ed.D., LSC vice chancellor, Academic and Workforce Success. “Next Start classes are offered throughout the semester, providing flexible options to ensure you meet your academic goals while balancing your personal and professional commitments.”

LSC Next Start offerings are available in-person, online and hybrid with classes starting the week of Jan. 29.

14-Week: Jan. 29-May 12

12-Week: Feb. 2-May 12

12-Week: Feb. 12-May 12

9-Week: March 18-May 19

8-Week: March 18-May 12

8-Week: March 20-May 12

5-Week: Feb. 19-March 31

5-Week: April 1-May 5

Visit LoneStar.edu/NextStart for more information on Next Start classes at Lone Star College.

Lone Star College enrolls over 80,000 students each semester providing high-quality, low-cost academic transfer and career training education. LSC is training tomorrow's workforce today and redefining the community college experience to support student success. Mario K. Castillo, J.D., serves as Chancellor of LSC, the largest institution of higher education in the Houston area.

