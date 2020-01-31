Tyrese D’Andre Manigo, 14, of Dayton passed away Thursday, January 30, 2020, after a tragic accident. Tyrese was born November 30, 2005 in Lake Charles, LA to parents Tommy Manigo, Jr. and Destinie Stevens.

A memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m., Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends 2:00 p.m. until service time at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday.

Tyrese had lived in Dayton for the past 6 years. He was a student at Woodrow Wilson Jr. High School where he was loved by all. He was a member of the choir. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, crabbing, golf and nerf guns.

Tyrese was preceded in death by his uncle, Darron Stevens. He is survived by great uncle, Michael Lee, parents, Tommy Manigo, Jr. and Destinie Stevens; great-grandparents, Rev. and Mrs. James Lee; grandmother, Brenda Stevens, sisters, Zora Stevens, Alicia Stevens, and Eveonna Stevens, numerous other family members and friends.

Please leave your thoughts and memories of Tyrese for his family at www.pacestancil.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

