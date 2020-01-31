Tyrese D’Andre Manigo, 14, of Dayton passed away Thursday, January 30, 2020, after a tragic accident. Tyrese was born November 30, 2005 in Lake Charles, LA to parents Tommy Manigo, Jr. and Destinie Stevens.
A memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m., Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends 2:00 p.m. until service time at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday.
Tyrese had lived in Dayton for the past 6 years. He was a student at Woodrow Wilson Jr. High School where he was loved by all. He was a member of the choir. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, crabbing, golf and nerf guns.
Tyrese was preceded in death by his uncle, Darron Stevens. He is survived by great uncle, Michael Lee, parents, Tommy Manigo, Jr. and Destinie Stevens; great-grandparents, Rev. and Mrs. James Lee; grandmother, Brenda Stevens, sisters, Zora Stevens, Alicia Stevens, and Eveonna Stevens, numerous other family members and friends.
I extend my sincere condolences to you on the tragic loss of your beloved son. I pray that God will strengthen your heart and give you comfort. Even during your time of sorrow, God is still with you. Be blessed.
Many thoughts and prayers for many long days and nights to come. May you all find peace in knowing he is in the hands of our Heavenly Father. He and my daughter were good friends and it just breaks our heart to hear of his passing. May God bless all of the family and friends of Tyrese. Fly high sweet angel.
Deeply sorry for the loss of this young man.God comfort the family
I am so sorry for the tragic loss of your beautiful son. May he rest easy and may he fly high this sweet angel. Prayers for you and your family.
I’m so sorry for your loss, praying for your family during this time as I can’t imagine how you are feeling ..
Soo sorry for your loss..FLY HIGH BIG MAN!! Never got to meet him but my son an nephew thought a lot of him..prayers for the family
We are so sorry for your loss. He was close friend of my son at school. We are all praying for the family, May God give them the strength & comfort. My son is still in shock and grieving.
My deepest sympathies to your family. Tyrese was one of my favorite kids. I will miss his visits to my room every day before and after 7th period. He will always have a special place in my heart.
Im so sorry for your loss. I cant even begin to imagine or comprehend the pain that comes with losing a child. May God bring healing and peace through this unbearable time. Sending love and prayers your way.
Prayers for the family and friends, so terribly sorry for your loss. God bless you all, Tyrese rest in love young man.
So very very sorry for the loss of your sweet handsome son…may God give you comfort at this time of grief and sorrow…
He was my best friend yah we had our encounters but he was still my best friend from Jeremy I am sorry about what happened and hope y’all find your peace eventually.
Sorry sissy I am praying for you and your strength I love u I’m here if u need me
My deepest condolences and Prayers to the family…God Bless! RIP my Sweetie
Our hearts are breaking for you and your Family. Praying for your strength through this unbearable time. God Bless you Tyrese 💔😔💖
Our deepest condolences to you & your family for the loss of your son. My daughter attended WWJH & was friends with Tyrese. She said “he was friendly with everyone & always had a smile on his face & was always so sweet to her & would make her laugh. She will miss him” May God give you strength & comfort you during this time of sorrow.
My deepest condolences to your family, may God watch over your family during this very heart broken time. Fly high you precious angel.