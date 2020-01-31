Prayer vigil to honor Dayton student planned for Saturday

The death of a Dayton student has touched many in the community, prompting residents to organize a prayer vigil on Saturday.

Tyrese Manigo, 14, was tragically killed early Thursday morning while riding his bicycle to school. He was crossing SH 321 at CR 676 when he was struck and killed.

The prayer vigil is set for 4 p.m. Saturday at New Life Church, located at 3056 FM 1008 in Kenefick.

Sandi Lewis, who is helping to organize the event with the help of New Life Church, lives in the same neighborhood as Manigo and says her granddaughter was hit by a car in that exact same spot just three weeks ago.

“She was going to work at the prison when a man pulled out in front of her. Both drivers were fine. It’s one of the most dangerous intersections around because it’s dark,” she said.

Anyone in the community is welcome to attend the prayer vigil. Friends and teachers are also encouraged to attend. A love offering will be collected to help Manigo’s family.

