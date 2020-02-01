Edith “Edie” Elisabeth Shirk Melton, 47, of Dayton, passed away January 30, 2020 at home. Edie was born June 20, 1972 in Lufkin, Texas to parents Calvin Shirk and Janet Stanford Shirk.



Edie had been a resident of Dayton for the past 17 years. She was a former resident of Channelview where she graduated from Channelview High School in 1990. She currently worked as office manager for Allsurance Insurance Agency. Edie was president of the Dayton All Sports Boosters Club. She will be remembered for working tirelessly to make a positive impact on the people she cared about. She loved her family, co-workers, friends, and her community.



Edie is survived by her parents, Calvin Shirk and Janet Deems and husband Charles; grandmother, Ruth Stanford; her son, Sean Paul Melton; brother, Russell Shirk and Rebecca; sister, Carrie Shirk-Henderson and husband Anthony; nephew, Jarron Shirk; nieces, Elisabeth Shirk, Benet Major and Samantha Shirk; also great nieces and nephews; the father of her son, Kenny Melton; also numerous other family and a host of friends.



The family will receive friends from 6:30 pm until 7:30 p.m. with a Memorial Service to begin at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home in Dayton. Rev. Alicia Howard will be officiating.



Please leave your thoughts and memories of Edie for her family at http://www.pacestancil.com



To send flowers or a remembrance gift to the family of Edith “Edie” Elisabeth Melton, please visit our Tribute Store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

