Donald “Don” Gervin Webb was born on July 8, 1937 in Marlin, Texas and passed from this life on January 22, 2020. Don was preceded in death by his beloved son, Donald Bruce Webb and sisters, Nila Fay Simmons and Shirley Sowell. Left to cherish his memory is his daughter Cheryl Boone and her family, his daughter-in-law Carla Webb, grandchildren Jessica Boone, Ryan Boone, Bruce Webb, Luke Webb, Amanda Haynes, Diana Bullard, great grandchildren Alyssa Albertson, David Albertson, Jamie Bullard, and Rohan Boone Roberts, and numerous nieces and extended family and friends.

Don owned a construction and remodeling company in his younger years and could build just about anything. He was well-read and knowledgeable in many areas. He had an opinion on how things should be done! Once retirement came, he settled in, spending his later years on the Trinity River nearest Rye and Cleveland, TX.

Don was a spinner of stories and a teller of tales. He had a fun-loving sense of humor, a creative streak in the form of art (sketching and painting) and he wrote several novels. “Crickets” was published in 2019 and it was a dream/goal he was excited to fulfill at such a “young” age!

He loved his sports teams, being Grandpa, all babies and toddlers, lots of sage in his cornbread dressing and, let us not forget, his imaginary twin girlfriends, “Lottie and Dottie”!

Don will be laid to rest at Peebles Cemetery in Livingston Texas near his son Donald Bruce Webb. Date and time of services will be provided when available.

