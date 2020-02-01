Teressa Alene Stanley, 51 of Thicket, passed away on Thursday, January 30, 2020, in Houston Methodist San Jacinto Hospital in Baytown surrounded by her loving family. Teressa was born March 14, 1968, to the late Steve Stanley and Joyce Morse. A long time resident of Thicket. Her life was devoted to her Lord and Savior and caring for her loved ones. She had a kind heart toward everyone she met. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.



Teressa is preceded in death by her parents; brother, Jerry ” Roe Hoe” Stanley; Sisters, Eva Joyce Williams, Darla Stanley. Grandparents, Ardivelt and Edith Morse, SL and Sarah Stanley



Those left to cherish her memory are her sister, Ledarah Lewis and husband George of Saratoga; sister-in-law, Dee Stanley. Nephews, Josh Bowman of Thicket; Kameron Lewis of Saratoga; Alex Burns of Saratoga; Colsen Lee of Lumberton. Nieces, Ladonna Burns and husband David of Saratoga; Britni Flores and husband Manuel of Livingston; Kaitlin Lee and husband Quinton of Lumberton; Ashlyn Burns of Saratoga; Cora Lee of Lumberton; and a host of other loving family members and friends.



A service of remembrance will be held on Monday, February 3, 2020, at 2:00 P.M. at Thicket Church of God with Reverend Mark Ainsworth and Reverend Nathan Hendrix officiating. Interment will follow at Felps Cemetery in Thicket. A gathering of family and friends will be from 11:00 A.M. Monday, February 3, 2020, until time of service also at Thicket Church of God. Honoring Teressa as pallbearers are David Burns, Quinton Lee, Kameron Lewis, Alex Burns, Mike Stanley, Artie Hart. Honorary pallbearers are George Lewis and Josh Bowman. Those desiring to make donations in memory of Teressa may be made to Muscular Dystrophy Foundation.

