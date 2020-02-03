HLSR Go Metro Texan annual kickoff dance this Saturday at TVE

Dust off your cowboy boots and come out to Trinity Valley Exposition Center on Feb. 8 for the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Metro Go Texan annual kick-off dance featuring Jake Hooker and The Outsiders.

Reserved tables of 10 are $300 and premium tables of 10 are $500. Individual tickets are $25 each. Guests may bring their own liquor and wine. Beer will be sold at the event.

Live and silent auctions will be taking place throughout the event, so bring your checkbook.

Money raised from the dance goes back into the community with scholarships for Liberty County high school students. Last year, $140,000 in scholarships was awarded to Liberty County ISD seniors through the Rodeo’s educational commitment.

The Trinity Valley Exposition Center is located at 321 FM 563, Liberty. The dance starts at 8 p.m. and ends at midnight.

For information or to purchase a ticket, or to donate items to the event, contact Jennifer Scroggins at 936-336-0921 or jdscroggins0614@gmail.com, or Tammi Robinson at 936-332-0628 or tammie.robinson@gmail.com.

