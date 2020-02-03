Liberty County sheriff’s deputy who survived 2019 shooting has died

The Liberty County Sheriff’s Office received sad news this evening that Deputy Richard Whitten, who survived a shooting in 2019, has died. According to Sheriff Bobby Rader, it appears that Whitten suffered a heart attack during physical therapy Monday afternoon and could not be revived.

Whitten had rallied back after being shot once in the neck and paralyzed by a murder suspect who had killed two people at a Cleveland business. Last September, Whitten spoke to Bluebonnet News about the incident, sharing his upbeat attitude in the face of adversity.

“I know the odds are that I am not going to get out of here in the condition I want to be, but I still feel blessed. I am a God-fearing man. I believe that He is going to do for me whatever needs to be done. I pray to Him all the time,” Whitten said.

No other information is available at this time. Updates will be posted as they become available.

Bluebonnet News sends its deepest sympathies and regards to the family of Deputy Richard Whitten.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

