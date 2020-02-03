Donkey basketball games planned for this Wednesday in Tarkington

Tarkington residents will be clowning around for a cause Wednesday, Feb. 5, as Donkey Basketball returns to the Tarkington High School gym. In a two-game competition that pits high school students against willing volunteers from the community, the real winners are Tarkington High School seniors as all money raised from the games goes toward Project Graduation.

“This has been a tradition in Tarkington since at least the 1980s. I remember participating when I was in high school, and they were probably doing it even before that,” said Donny Haltom, a local attorney and Tarkington HS alumnus. “It’s one of the biggest fundraisers of the year for Project Graduation, which is a good cause. Project Graduation gives graduating seniors a safe alternative to private parties after graduation.”

The first of the two games will have the Class of 2020 A playing the Class of 2021; the second game will be the Class of 2020 B versus the Community Team. Games start at 7 p.m. In the intermission between games, a cake sale will be held.

Tickets are available at the game for $10 each. Advance tickets for $7 may be purchased from any Tarkington High School senior or by emailing donnyhaltom@gmail.com. Pre-school age children are free.

