TxDOT approves $440K for Dayton’s sidewalk improvements

New funding will help pedestrians and bicyclists get better and safer access to schools, public transit and communities across the state.

The Texas Transportation Commission approved $24 million for 30 projects across the state that will build sidewalks, shared use paths, bike lanes and other safety features.

This federal funding comes from two different programs. The first is called Transportation Alternatives and includes projects that enhance bicycle and pedestrian safety, provide access to multimodal options and connect important community destinations like schools, jobs, downtowns, commercial areas and medical facilities. These go to rural or small urban areas of the state.

The commission approved 18 projects under this category valued at $15.8 million.

The second funding source comes from the Safe Routes to Schools program. These funds go to projects that encourage safe bicycling and walking for children in elementary and middle schools.

The commission approved 12 projects under this category valued at $8.5 million.

These projects are set to build things like sidewalks, pedestrian bridges, bike lanes and other improvements designed to improved safety.

In the Beaumont District, these projects include:

The City of Mont Belvieu was awarded $826,060 from the Transportation Alternatives Program for a project to construct sidewalks on both sides of SH 146 from the I-10 frontage road to Warren Road. Additionally, the project will include sidewalk improvements connecting three streets (Brookstone Boulevard, Eagle Ridge Drive and Champions Gate Drive) to Eagle Drive. The project will also eliminate gaps in the pedestrian network in residential and commercial areas.

The City of Dayton was awarded $440,801 from the Safe Routes to Schools Program for a project to add a concrete sidewalk along various segments to create a continuous pedestrian pathway between US 90 and Kimmie Brown Elementary School, connecting commercial and residential areas, Nottingham Middle School, community centers, and public transportation. Sidewalk will be added along portions of South Cleveland Street between West Houston Street to Lovers Lane; along Lovers Lane between South Cleveland Street and FM 1409; and along FM 1409 between Lovers Lane and Kimmie Brown Elementary School. Accessible curb ramps and crosswalks will also be provided as part of this project.

The City of Jasper was awarded $1,036,551 from the Safe Routes to Schools Program for a project that will provide sidewalks along several roadways to connect Parnell Elementary and Jasper Junior High School to nearby neighborhoods, community facilities, and parks. Sidewalk infrastructure will be constructed along West Houston Street from Jasper Schools to South Peachtree Street, along South Peachtree Street from Childers Street to West Houston Street and along Cavin Street from Main Street to South Peachtree Street. Accessible curb ramps and crosswalks will also be provided as part of the project.

