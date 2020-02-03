Liberty County marriage licenses for January 2020

The Liberty County District Clerk’s Office issued marriage licenses to the following people in January 2020:

James Wayne Hill and Chasity Dawn Collier

William Wade Matsayko and Samantha Heaton Townsend

Roger Neal Chrisco and Christina Marie Varela

James Hollis Long and Jamie Christine Neve

Jose Luis Chacon Landa and Maira Vences

Rosemarie A. Guajardo and Christina Louise Mchan

John Edwin Brooks and Kimberly Ann Isaacks

Ryan Taylor Smelley and Chelsea Marie Burns

Vannak Sok and Yen Sang

Melissa Elaine Gamble and Rebecca Louise Ingram

Eugene Andre Corral and Brandy Michelle Wells

Selvin A. Valenzuela Hernandez and Tatiana Nathaly Rivera Pena

William David Costlow and Kristie Michelle Matthews

Randall Stephen Sturrock Jr. and Tabatha Renee Conley

Christopher Cody Hand and Teressa Christine Ayers

Michael Alan Stowe and Adriana Carolina Sanchez Juarez

Donald Earl Ferguson Jr. and Connie Raelynn Walton

Scott Franklin Neal and Jolee Jean Perez

Emilio Santana Bustamante and Adela Ferreira Zavala

Salvador Rodriguez Mejia and Epifania Saenz Rivera

River Lane Smith and Kaitlynn Danielle Mizell

Bryan Alexander Gonzalez and Paola Garcia

Gustavo Caballero Montanez and Laudise Cruz Cobos

Ryan Eliot Fregia and Karli Alissa Richardson

Charles Arthur Kirchner and Consuelo Ruth Solis

Francisco Javier Gonzalez Pineda and Maria Eugenia Santos Nataren

Christopher Brian Vance and Maria Elizabeth Aldana Razo

Leonid Oliva Pacheco and Dayri Rivero Lopez

