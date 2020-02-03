Liberty County marriage licenses for January 2020

The Liberty County District Clerk’s Office issued marriage licenses to the following people in January 2020:
- James Wayne Hill and Chasity Dawn Collier
- William Wade Matsayko and Samantha Heaton Townsend
- Roger Neal Chrisco and Christina Marie Varela
- James Hollis Long and Jamie Christine Neve
- Jose Luis Chacon Landa and Maira Vences
- Rosemarie A. Guajardo and Christina Louise Mchan
- John Edwin Brooks and Kimberly Ann Isaacks
- Ryan Taylor Smelley and Chelsea Marie Burns
- Vannak Sok and Yen Sang
- Melissa Elaine Gamble and Rebecca Louise Ingram
- Eugene Andre Corral and Brandy Michelle Wells
- Selvin A. Valenzuela Hernandez and Tatiana Nathaly Rivera Pena
- William David Costlow and Kristie Michelle Matthews
- Randall Stephen Sturrock Jr. and Tabatha Renee Conley
- Christopher Cody Hand and Teressa Christine Ayers
- Michael Alan Stowe and Adriana Carolina Sanchez Juarez
- Donald Earl Ferguson Jr. and Connie Raelynn Walton
- Scott Franklin Neal and Jolee Jean Perez
- Emilio Santana Bustamante and Adela Ferreira Zavala
- Salvador Rodriguez Mejia and Epifania Saenz Rivera
- River Lane Smith and Kaitlynn Danielle Mizell
- Bryan Alexander Gonzalez and Paola Garcia
- Gustavo Caballero Montanez and Laudise Cruz Cobos
- Ryan Eliot Fregia and Karli Alissa Richardson
- Charles Arthur Kirchner and Consuelo Ruth Solis
- Francisco Javier Gonzalez Pineda and Maria Eugenia Santos Nataren
- Christopher Brian Vance and Maria Elizabeth Aldana Razo
- Leonid Oliva Pacheco and Dayri Rivero Lopez