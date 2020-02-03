Liberty County marriage licenses for January 2020

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The Liberty County District Clerk’s Office issued marriage licenses to the following people in January 2020:

  • James Wayne Hill and Chasity Dawn Collier
  • William Wade Matsayko and Samantha Heaton Townsend
  • Roger Neal Chrisco and Christina Marie Varela
  • James Hollis Long and Jamie Christine Neve
  • Jose Luis Chacon Landa and Maira Vences
  • Rosemarie A. Guajardo and Christina Louise Mchan
  • John Edwin Brooks and Kimberly Ann Isaacks
  • Ryan Taylor Smelley and Chelsea Marie Burns
  • Vannak Sok and Yen Sang
  • Melissa Elaine Gamble and Rebecca Louise Ingram
  • Eugene Andre Corral and Brandy Michelle Wells
  • Selvin A. Valenzuela Hernandez and Tatiana Nathaly Rivera Pena
  • William David Costlow and Kristie Michelle Matthews
  • Randall Stephen Sturrock Jr. and Tabatha Renee Conley
  • Christopher Cody Hand and Teressa Christine Ayers
  • Michael Alan Stowe and Adriana Carolina Sanchez Juarez
  • Donald Earl Ferguson Jr. and Connie Raelynn Walton
  • Scott Franklin Neal and Jolee Jean Perez
  • Emilio Santana Bustamante and Adela Ferreira Zavala
  • Salvador Rodriguez Mejia and Epifania Saenz Rivera
  • River Lane Smith and Kaitlynn Danielle Mizell
  • Bryan Alexander Gonzalez and Paola Garcia
  • Gustavo Caballero Montanez and Laudise Cruz Cobos
  • Ryan Eliot Fregia and Karli Alissa Richardson
  • Charles Arthur Kirchner and Consuelo Ruth Solis
  • Francisco Javier Gonzalez Pineda and Maria Eugenia Santos Nataren
  • Christopher Brian Vance and Maria Elizabeth Aldana Razo
  • Leonid Oliva Pacheco and Dayri Rivero Lopez

