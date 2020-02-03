Margaret Cherry, of Cleveland, Texas passed away January 30, 2020. She was born in Houston, Texas to her Parents; Edward and Josephine Jeffcoat Smith. Margaret was a member of Tabernacle Baptist Church. She is survived by her son, Curtis Cherry, and his wife, Ginger; daughter, Debra Cross, and her husband, Ronald; brothers, James Smith, Alfred Smith, and Michael Smith; sister, Faye Smith; grandchildren, Stephanie Cross, Cody Cross, Amber Beddingfield, Blake Tull, Shelby Cherry, and Dalton Cherry; Thirteen great grandchildren, and numerous other relatives, and friends. Visitation will begin 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, February 4, 2020 in the chapel at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home, Cleveland where funeral services will begin at 1:00 p.m. The interment will follow at Magnolia Cemetery



