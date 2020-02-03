Margaret Cherry, of Cleveland, Texas passed away January 30, 2020.
She was born in Houston, Texas to her Parents; Edward and Josephine
Jeffcoat Smith. Margaret was a member of Tabernacle Baptist Church. She
is survived by her son, Curtis Cherry, and his wife, Ginger; daughter,
Debra Cross, and her husband, Ronald; brothers, James Smith, Alfred
Smith, and Michael Smith; sister, Faye Smith; grandchildren, Stephanie
Cross, Cody Cross, Amber Beddingfield, Blake Tull, Shelby Cherry, and
Dalton Cherry; Thirteen great
grandchildren, and numerous other relatives, and friends. Visitation
will begin 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, February 4, 2020 in the chapel at
Pace-Stancil Funeral Home, Cleveland where funeral services will begin
at 1:00 p.m. The interment will follow at Magnolia Cemetery
