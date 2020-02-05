Darlene “Dolly” Fransen, 79, of Dayton passed away on Sunday, February 2, 2020. She was born August 27, 1940 in Dayton to parents, George and Jane Robinson Gates.



A memorial service for Dolly will be 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at the Crosby Church, Crosby, Texas.



Dolly was a lifelong resident of Dayton. She graduated from Dayton High School in 1958. She had been a member of the Dayton First Assembly of God Church and was currently a member of Hull Community Chapel. Dolly had worked at the Huffman Animal Hospital and the Trinity Valley Animal Hospital. She had a very giving heart and fostered children and animals. She retired so that she could take care of her grandbabies that she loved with all her heart.



Dolly was preceded in death by her parents, her brothers Maurice and Kervin Gates and sister Estelle Urias. She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Sid Fransen of Dayton; children, Dwayne Fransen and wife Charity and Wyliene Tidwell and husband Ron; grandchildren, L.B. Domangue, Alannah Dooley and husband Michael, Haleigh Domangue, Gabby Domangue, Elizabeth Stewart and husband Shannon and Tori Fransen; great-grandchildren, Areya Domangue and Luke Domangue; numerous nieces, nephews, adopted children, other relatives and friends.



