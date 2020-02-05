Donald Joe Hales was born on December 27, 1940 in Conroe, Texas. He passed away peacefully at home in Midway on Sunday, February 2, 2020, surrounded by his family. He is survived by his wife of 56 years Barbara (Bobbie) Hales, son James (Bugar) Hales & wife Shana, daughter Karen Barfield & husband Stephen, and 4 grandchildren: Taylor L. Atkinson & husband Taylor C. Atkinson, Ryan Barfield, Jessica Mendez, and Gabby Mendez. He is preceded in death by his parents, W.O. (Hutto) Hales and Eleanor Mowery, and brother Larry Hales.



Joe retired from Champion Paper after 36 years of service in 1998. He enjoyed his retirement by being with family, gardening, camping, and being an avid deer hunter. He immediately ended one deer season and began waiting on the next. He loved being outdoors and would ride his buggy in the deer lease and fill deer feeders every other day. During deer season, he camped at the lease for weeks. He enjoyed sitting by the campfire swapping deer stories in anticipation of the next hunt and taking bets on who would kill the “money deer.” He will be missed by his family and friends who he dearly loved.



Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at 12:00 noon at Pace Stancil Funeral Home (303 E. Crockett St., Cleveland, Texas, 77328). The funeral service will begin at 1:00 p.m. following visitation. Following the funeral service, family and friends will gather at County Line Cemetery for the burial.



To send flowers or a remembrance gift to the family of Donald Joe Hales, please visit our Tribute Store.

