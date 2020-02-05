Norma Lee Ara, passed away on Sunday, February 2, 2020 in Dayton, Texas. Norma was born on November 16, 1932 in San Benito, Texas to parents Henry and Marianna Brooks, who precede her in death. Mrs. Ara is also preceded in death by her beloved husband of 50 years, Louis Henry Ara, Jr. and her daughter-in-law, Lawnee Ara and her son-in-law, Rey Costello.



Norma was loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother. Being a natural caregiver, she loved taking care of her family by cooking them homemade meals. Spending time with her family gave her the greatest joy in her life. She will be sadly missed by all those who knew and loved her.



Norma is survived by her sons, Everett “Pacer” Roulston, Louis Henry Ara, III and his wife Rosie, and Justin James Ara; her daughters, Frankie Gonzalez and her husband Roy, Mary Monterrubio and her husband Tom, Lavinia Long and her husband Rey, Louise Ara and her husband Robert, and Leslie Costello; her brother Bill Gutierrez and his wife Pilar; her sister, Janice Rojas and her husband Jacinto; 13 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Family will receive friends at Pace Stancil Funeral Home – Cleveland on Friday, February 7, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. p.m. – 2:00 p.m. Her funeral service will start at t 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of Pace Stancil – Cleveland. Interment will follow at Ryan Cemetery.



To send flowers or a remembrance gift to the family of Norma Lee Ara, please visit our Tribute Store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

