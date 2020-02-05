Madge Inez Newman was born December 10, 1939 in Jacksonville, Florida and went to her heavenly home on February 2, 2020 in Houston, Texas at the age of 80. Madge attended Paxon High School and Jones Business College. She worked in the reservation department for Continental Airlines for numerous years. Madge was a Baptist by faith, and a beloved wife and loving mother to her children. She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Inez Coleman; husband, Bobby Newman; sister, Morine Padgett. Madge is survived by her children, Cidney Aae and spouse Judy Sproles, Howard Newman and spouse Bee Newman and Daphan Michael and spouse Clifford Michael; sister, Sharon Coleman and spouse Terrie Tucker; grandchildren, Scot Carlisle, Chris Carlisle, Micah Carlisle, Jonathan Tudela, Aom Roe and Caitlyn Michael; great grandchildren, Destiny Carlisle, Jasmine Carlisle, Brielle Carlisle, Jude Carlisle, Carlos Rodriguez, Luis Rodriguez, Joseph Martinez, Caleb Carlisle, Easton Elliott, Harper Carlisle, Leighton Carlisle, Cheyenne Carlisle, and Jocelyn Carlisle. Pallbearers for the service will be Scot Carlisle, Micah Carlisle, Jonathan Tudela, Jude Carlisle, Carlos Rodriguez and Luis Rodriguez. Graveside Service is scheduled for Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 3pm in the Huffman Cemetery in Huffman, Texas with Pastor Mike Martin officiating.

