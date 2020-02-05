Deborah Raye Richards – age 52, passed away Thursday January 30, 2020. Debora was born July 24, 1967 in Spokane, Washington the daughter of late Rufus Everitt and Ida Thorp Everitt Ceasar. Debora last worked for Stripes as a Lead Manager. She was a hard worker, who was kind hearted and caring. She loved her dogs and her family. Debora was preceded in death by her parents as well as her granddaughter Neenah Thompson, and her step father Jerry Ceasar. She leaved behind her son Keannen Wayne Vanfleet (Mercedes), son William Richards, Daughter Natasha Raye Vanfleet (Todd Thompson), brothers Rufus Everitt Jr. (Dott), Michael Repka, sisters Cathy Masters (Ronnie), Denise Everitt (Carol Morgan), and Angelina Mitchum (Robert). In addition she leaves her step mother Kathlyn Everitt, her best friend Dolores Flynn, and three grandchildren Faith, Anthony, and Molleigh.

