Michael Walter Semien Sr. -age 60, passed away at his home February 2, 2020. Michael was born June 9, 1959 in Liberty, Texas the son of the late Joseph Even Semien and Alma Lena Cantania Semien. Michael worked for numerous years as a Fork Lift Operator working last for Jacobs Engineering. He loved to fish, watch sports, and keeping his yard tended too. He was preceded in death by his parents as well as his daughter LaTayna Renee Semien, brothers Joseph Clem Semien, John Williams Semien Sr., and his father-in-law Ozeya Papillion. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his devoted wife of thirty-two years Laura Semien, son Michael Walter Semien Jr. and his fiancée Mirranda Marlene Rose Overturf, brother Anthony Semien, sisters Mary Rita Semien, Edna Marie Colmenero (Clint), mother-in-law Angelina Papillion, and a special friend Germaine Broussard-Fretty. In addition, he also leaves a host of nieces, nephews, and other extended family and friends. Funeral service for Michael will be held Saturday February 8, 2020 at 2PM in Cornerstone Church, Liberty, Texas. Visitation will be held two hours prior to the service beginning at noon. Burial will immediately follow the service in Palms Memorial Park. Condolences can be shared online at http://www.allisonfuneralservice.com.

