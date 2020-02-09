Dayton Chamber holds annual gala, announces top awards

Amid an evening of socializing and 1920s-era elegance, the Dayton Chamber of Commerce celebrated its members by announcing the year’s top retail and service businesses, volunteer and ambassador at the Chamber’s annual gala on Saturday, Feb. 8, at the Dayton Community Center.

The Retail Business of the Year Award was presented to Mike and Sherisa Hoy, owners of The Broken Plank Photo Boards & More. The business offers photos and documents that are printed on wood. The other nominees for the award were Sports Depot, Thrif-Tee Foods, Brookshire Brothers, August Blush, The Health Fix, Lopez Roofing and Construction, and Sterling Funeral Home.

Patients ER was picked as the Service Business of the Year for the Dayton Chamber of Commerce for 2020.

The Service Business of the Year is Patients ER, which is located at I-10 and SH 146 in Mont Belvieu. The clinic treats most minor emergencies. The other nominees were Smile Club, First Liberty National Bank, Cardinal Dental Group, Meadow Noyer All State, Frank’s Collision and Bear Plumbing.

The Volunteer of the Year is Capt. John Coleman with the Dayton Police Department.

“More than just being an understanding officer, he volunteers for many community events. He is on the Bridgehaven Board of Directors, chairman of the Spirit of Christmas and is a committee chair for Boots and Bullets. These are just a few things he does,” the event organizers announced with his award.

Other nominees for Volunteer of the Year were Travis Young with Dayton ISD, Kory Whitley with Frank’s Collision and Paula Torres with Bridgehaven Children’s Advocacy Center.

While Young did not earn the Volunteer of the Year award, he was picked as the Ambassador of the Year.

Betty Tankersley also was announced as the next honoree for the Dayton Hall of Fame.

Outgoing and incoming Chamber board members were recognized. As outgoing board chairman, Kim Mulkey completed her term and is succeeded by incoming board chairman, Tamara Alexander.

The gala was sponsored by Frank’s Collision, Chicken Express, Sterling Funeral Home, Precision Lawns, MobilOil Credit Union, Thrif-Tee Food Center, Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital, Dayton Community Development Corporation, First American Homes, West Chambers Medical Center, First Liberty National Bank, Mingas Creations, Prosperity Bank, Entergy, Tarver Abstract, Mainframe 24-Hour Wrecker, Allegiance Bank and many silent auction sponsors.

The dinner was catered by Marsalas Italian Grill.

Betty Tankersley was tearful as she heard her name announced as the new honoree for the Dayton Hall of Fame. Her selection was announced by her longtime friend, Alan Conner, during the Chamber’s annual gala on Saturday, Feb. 8.

These ladies brought out the glamour for the Dayton Chamber of Commerce’s annual membership gala. Pictured are Keri Elliott with First Liberty National Bank, and Paula Douzat and Jessica Sims with the Dayton Chamber of Commerce.

Dr. John Johnson was presented with a certificate of honor for completing his term on the Dayton Chamber of Commerce’s board of directors. Johnson also serves on the Dayton City Council. The award was presented by Paula Douzat, the director of the Chamber.

Kim Mulkey (second from right) finished her one-year term as board chairman for the Dayton Chamber of Commerce. She was recognized during the Chamber’s membership gala on Saturday, Feb. 8. Pictured with her are Frank McClosky, State Rep. Ernest Bailes and incoming board chairman Tamara Alexander.

State Rep. Ernest Bailes presents a Chairman’s Gavel to Kim Mulkey, who just completed her one-year term as board chairman of the Dayton Chamber of Commerce. The presentation was made at the Chamber’s annual gala on Saturday, Feb. 8, at the Dayton Community Center.

The theme for the Dayton Chamber of Commerce’s annual gala on Saturday, Feb. 8, was the Roaring 20s and many guests came decked out in costumes befitting that era.

State Rep Ernest Bailes, Brent Gardebled (administrator of Liberty Health Care Center) and Jon Lee (owner of four Chicken Express franchises including the one in Dayton) visited during the Dayton Chamber of Commerce’s annual membership gala on Saturday, Feb. 8, at the Dayton Community Center.

Alan and Mary Ellen Conner were dapper in their Roaring 20s costumes for the Dayton Chamber of Commerce gala on Saturday, Feb. 8, at the Dayton Community Center.

The Chicken Express crew all donned costume clothing for the Dayton Chamber of Commerce gala on Saturday, Feb. 8.

Liberty Health Care Center



Bear Plumbing

First Liberty National Bank was well-represented at the Dayton Chamber of Commerce’s annual gala on Saturday, Feb. 8, at the Dayton Community Center. Pictured (left to right, standing) are Stephani Stokes, Jerry Ursprung, Wendell Hubert III, Craig Stokes, Keri Elliott, Mark Hymer and (seated) Kelly Stretcher.

Oscar and Katriesa Secada were all dolled up for the Dayton Chamber of Commerce gala on Saturday, Feb. 8.



Mary Anne Campbell (left), director of the Liberty-Dayton Chamber of Commerce, attended the Dayton Chamber of Commerce’s annual gala on Saturday, Feb. 8.

Paula Douzat, director of the Dayton Chamber of Commerce, had some help at the podium from Frank McClosky (left) and Kory Whitley at the Chamber’s annual gala on Saturday, Feb. 8.

Dusty and Stacey Gatlin enjoyed a date night at the Dayton Chamber of Commerce’s annual gala on Saturday, Feb. 8, at the Dayton Community Center.

Dayton City Manager Theo Melancon and Will Carter with U.S. Rep. Brian Babin’s office



Liberty County Judge Jay Knight laughs about being tasked with keeping up with his wife Jan’s purse while she was away from their table at the Dayton Chamber of Commerce’s annual membership gala on Saturday, Feb. 8.





Andrew and Katrina Landry





Darla Elder, Helene Noyer and Meadow Noyer

Husband and wife Tamara Alexander and Dayton Police Lt. Shane Burleigh represented the City of Dayton at the Dayton Chamber of Commerce gala on Saturday, Feb. 8.

Barbara Toler attended the Dayton Chamber of Commerce gala on Saturday, Feb. 8, with her daughter, Kimber Hinch, son-in-law, Wes Hinch, and granddaughter, Hannah Hinch.

Sterling Funeral Home

