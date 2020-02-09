Dayton Chamber holds annual gala, announces top awards

Amid an evening of socializing and 1920s-era elegance, the Dayton Chamber of Commerce celebrated its members by announcing the year’s top retail and service businesses, volunteer and ambassador at the Chamber’s annual gala on Saturday, Feb. 8, at the Dayton Community Center.
The Retail Business of the Year Award was presented to Mike and Sherisa Hoy, owners of The Broken Plank Photo Boards & More. The business offers photos and documents that are printed on wood. The other nominees for the award were Sports Depot, Thrif-Tee Foods, Brookshire Brothers, August Blush, The Health Fix, Lopez Roofing and Construction, and Sterling Funeral Home.
The Service Business of the Year is Patients ER, which is located at I-10 and SH 146 in Mont Belvieu. The clinic treats most minor emergencies. The other nominees were Smile Club, First Liberty National Bank, Cardinal Dental Group, Meadow Noyer All State, Frank’s Collision and Bear Plumbing.
The Volunteer of the Year is Capt. John Coleman with the Dayton Police Department.
“More than just being an understanding officer, he volunteers for many community events. He is on the Bridgehaven Board of Directors, chairman of the Spirit of Christmas and is a committee chair for Boots and Bullets. These are just a few things he does,” the event organizers announced with his award.
Other nominees for Volunteer of the Year were Travis Young with Dayton ISD, Kory Whitley with Frank’s Collision and Paula Torres with Bridgehaven Children’s Advocacy Center.
While Young did not earn the Volunteer of the Year award, he was picked as the Ambassador of the Year.
Betty Tankersley also was announced as the next honoree for the Dayton Hall of Fame.
Outgoing and incoming Chamber board members were recognized. As outgoing board chairman, Kim Mulkey completed her term and is succeeded by incoming board chairman, Tamara Alexander.
The gala was sponsored by Frank’s Collision, Chicken Express, Sterling Funeral Home, Precision Lawns, MobilOil Credit Union, Thrif-Tee Food Center, Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital, Dayton Community Development Corporation, First American Homes, West Chambers Medical Center, First Liberty National Bank, Mingas Creations, Prosperity Bank, Entergy, Tarver Abstract, Mainframe 24-Hour Wrecker, Allegiance Bank and many silent auction sponsors.
The dinner was catered by Marsalas Italian Grill.