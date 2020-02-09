Ronnie Lee Sheffield, age 78 of Thorndale, Texas, passed away Wednesday, February 5, 2020. He was born November 19, 1941 in Cleveland, Texas to parents Charles C. Sheffield, Jr. and Lillian Inez Martin Sheffield who preceded him in death along with his brother, Charles C. Sheffield, III.



He is survived by his wife, Mary Steinmann Sheffield; daughters, Steffani Sheffield Finley and husband Greg, Kim Sheffield, Bridgette Sheffield Gallagher and husband Chris, Shari Kuhl and husband Brian, Susan Rollins and husband Jimmy, and Mary Wood Greeness; sons, Danny Wood and Glenn Wood and wife Tammy; sisters, Patty McKenzie and Paula Bloomberg; brother, Donnie Sheffield; grandchildren, Mitchell, Cassie, Tiffani, Jami, Candi, Sean, Michelle, Hunter, Mason, Kaelin, Paul, Casey, Brittany, Lisa, Correy, and Dylan; and 17 great-grandchildren along with numerous other relatives and friends.



Services will be 11 a.m., Tuesday, February 11, 2010 at Pace Stancil Chapel officiated by Pastor Terry Jones. Interment will follow at Cleveland Memorial Park, Cleveland, Texas In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the American Heart Association.



